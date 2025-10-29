Discover the Magic Behind Disney and Pandora's Princess Collaboration in New Documentary
The latest episode of Disney’s special princess-focused documentary series, Create Your World: Disney Princess x Pandora is now available for fans who want to learn more about this collaboration.
What’s Happening:
- Pandora, the world’s largest jewelry brand, is set to be featured in the upcoming Disney documentary series Create Your World: Disney Princess x Pandora.
- The latest episode in the series examines the collaboration between the iconic brands, detailing how Disney Princess stories continue to inspire women and girls globally, highlighting Pandora’s expert craftsmanship and the significance of jewelry as a form of self-expression.
- Create Your World: Disney Princess x Pandora is now available on Hulu and will be available across the ABC Owned Television Stations’ streaming and digital platforms beginning Saturday, November 1st at 8:30 p.m. CT.
- The episode was filmed across Pandora’s main locations in Copenhagen and Thailand, and will take viewers behind the scenes, offering an intimate look behind the brand’s hand-crafted jewelry.
- Featuring key voices from Disney and Pandora, including Pandora Creative Directors Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli.
- The episode shines a light on the natural connection between Disney Princess key values and Pandora’s brand ethos, and offers a subtle glimpse into what’s ahead for the Pandora and Disney Princess collaboration in 2026, teasing a new and yet-to-be-announced Disney Princess-inspired line.
- Pandora’s collaboration with Disney dates back to 2015, with unique designs inspired by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, eventually expanding to Disney Princess storylines and timeless classics. Since then, the collaboration has grown to include beloved Disney characters across generations.
- This year, the Disney Princess Collection has become Pandora’s most successful line within its Disney assortment, a Rapunzel-inspired ring being the top-selling item. Over half a million Disney Princess-inspired rings have been sold year-to-date, and as a testament to the enduring appeal and emotional connection fans have with these stories and characters.
What They’re Saying:
- Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli: “Just like Disney, we believe that nothing is more powerful than a story to touch hearts and change the world for the better. At Pandora, we know that Disney Princess stories go far beyond a simple love story; each one is a journey of self-love and a journey of community. To be a Disney Princess is not just about gowns and fairy tales—it’s about courage, empowerment, and redefining what it means to be a princess. Real royalty isn’t about the crown but about owning who you are. Because the most epic journey is the one where you rule your own destiny.”
A World Created:
- “Create Your World” is a multi-year global brand campaign from the Disney Princess franchise that encourages fans of all ages (but especially girls) to embrace their “inner Princess magic,” use their imaginations, try new things, believe in themselves, and ultimately create their own world.
- It’s not just about the classic fairy-tale stories—but about using them as inspiration for real-life play, creativity, empowerment, and imaginative experiences. While the campaign is aimed primarily at children (especially girls), it explicitly frames itself as fans of all ages - meaning older kids, teens, parents can also engage.
- This documentary series explores unique collaborations that showcase the power and potential of Disney Princesses to inspire exciting and innovating product ranges.
- The first episode, Create Your World x Coperni, focuses on the luxury brand and designers Sébastien Meyer & Arnaud Vaillant, and their collaboration with the Disney brand.
