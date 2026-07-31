Dungeons & Dragons Heads to a Galaxy Far, Far Away With New Star Wars Collaboration
The collaboration is set to launch next year.
A galaxy far, far away is heading to table top gaming in a brand new way, as Dungeons & Dragons announces a new Star Wars collaboration.
What’s Happening:
- Dungeons & Dragons, the iconic tabletop role-playing game first published in 1974, has become one of the most influential games of all time, inspiring countless books, video games, films, and television series.
- The 70s also brought to life one of the biggest fantasy series in history with Star Wars.
- And now, thanks to the official Dungeons & Dragons X account, a massive new collaboration is on its way.
- The Dungeons & Dragons | Star Wars crossover will take place during the Season of Rebellion, and is releasing in 2027.
- As for information, that’s about all we know right now, but D&D said to stay tuned for more details.
- Currently, it seems like fans are divided on this collaboration, with the reply section featuring massively excited fans to pure rejection of the concept of Dungeons & Dragons extending outside of its pre-existing universe.
- Either way, it’ll be interesting to see what this collaboration has in store.
- In recent years, the brand has also expanded into crossover collaborations, including a Marvel Comics comic book series that reimagined Marvel heroes in a fantasy setting.
- What makes this different is it is being marketed as D&D Universes Beyond, which, if it is anything like Magic: The Gathering’s Universe Beyond line, fans can expect sourcebooks and campaign settings based on Star Wars and other franchises in the future.
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