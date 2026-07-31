Dungeons & Dragons Heads to a Galaxy Far, Far Away With New Star Wars Collaboration

The collaboration is set to launch next year.

A galaxy far, far away is heading to table top gaming in a brand new way, as Dungeons & Dragons announces a new Star Wars collaboration.

What’s Happening:

Dungeons & Dragons, the iconic tabletop role-playing game first published in 1974, has become one of the most influential games of all time, inspiring countless books, video games, films, and television series.

The 70s also brought to life one of the biggest fantasy series in history with Star Wars.

And now, thanks to the official Dungeons & Dragons X account, a massive new collaboration is on its way.

The Dungeons & Dragons | Star Wars crossover will take place during the Season of Rebellion, and is releasing in 2027.

As for information, that’s about all we know right now, but D&D said to stay tuned for more details.

Currently, it seems like fans are divided on this collaboration, with the reply section featuring massively excited fans to pure rejection of the concept of Dungeons & Dragons extending outside of its pre-existing universe.

Either way, it’ll be interesting to see what this collaboration has in store.

In recent years, the brand has also expanded into crossover collaborations, including a Marvel Comics comic book series that reimagined Marvel heroes in a fantasy setting.

What makes this different is it is being marketed as D&D Universes Beyond, which, if it is anything like Magic: The Gathering’s Universe Beyond line, fans can expect sourcebooks and campaign settings based on Star Wars and other franchises in the future.

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