"D23 Inside Disney" Appropriately Shows Off 23 Pieces In the Walt Disney Archives to Celebrate Milestone Anniversary
Muppet cars, Szalinski Inventions, and more are featured.
D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is taking members and viewers into the Walt Disney Archives as we approach their 55th anniversary in the latest edition of D23 Inside Disney.
What’s Happening:
- The latest edition of D23’s webseries, D23 Inside Disney, celebrates the 55th anniversary of the Walt Disney Archives, and shows off a special warehouse housing some favorite pieces in Disney’s collection.
- Perfect since it’s D23, we get to see 23 different items in the Walt Disney Archive, including some we’ve seen elsewhere before.
- These include Walt Disney’s original notes for the plaque at the entrance of Disneyland - the one you pass under as you enter the park beneath the Main Street USA train station.
- From there, it’s a what’s-what of items from the collection, including the shrinking ray from 1989’s Honey, I Shrunk The Kids, Captain Rex from the original Star Tours, Wolverine’s claws from X-Men (2000), Annette Funicello’s sweater from the original Mickey Mouse Club, and even the Interpol car from Muppets Most Wanted.
- You can see all 23 of the treasures in the video below:
- This summer, the Walt Disney Archives is honoring 55 years of collecting, preserving, and showcasing the magic of The Walt Disney Company.
- Since its founding on June 22, 1970, the Walt Disney Archives has been the home of countless stories and treasures that have delighted and inspired generations, and Disney fans are invited to take part in a series of events, exhibitions, and other special engagements beginning June 1 that spotlight the department’s rich legacy.
- These engagements include:
- June 22, 2025: D23 Spotlight Series: Walt Disney Archives 55th Anniversary Celebration, AMC Disney Springs 24, Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, Florida
- August 29–31, 2025: Destination D23: A Journey Around the Worlds of Disney – Presented by Lug, Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, Florida
- Laughing Place will have coverage of these events and Destination D23: A Journey Around the World of Disney, so be sure to stay tuned.