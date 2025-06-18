"D23 Inside Disney" Appropriately Shows Off 23 Pieces In the Walt Disney Archives to Celebrate Milestone Anniversary

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is taking members and viewers into the Walt Disney Archives as we approach their 55th anniversary in the latest edition of D23 Inside Disney.

What’s Happening:

The latest edition of D23’s webseries, D23 Inside Disney, celebrates the 55th anniversary of the Walt Disney Archives, and shows off a special warehouse housing some favorite pieces in Disney’s collection.

These include Walt Disney’s original notes for the plaque at the entrance of Disneyland

From there, it’s a what’s-what of items from the collection, including the shrinking ray from 1989’s Honey, I Shrunk The Kids , Captain Rex from the original Star Tours, Wolverine’s claws from X-Men (2000) , Annette Funicello’s sweater from the original Mickey Mouse Club , and even the Interpol car from Muppets Most Wanted .

