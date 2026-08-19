Photos: D23 Night at the Pantages Theatre for "Beauty and the Beast" North American Tour

D23 fans gathered in Hollywood for a special performance of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at the historic Pantages Theatre.

There’s something especially magical about experiencing a Disney classic surrounded by fellow Disney fans, and D23 Night at the Pantages Theatre delivered exactly that! D23 members had the opportunity to enjoy a special night out in Hollywood with discounted tickets to see Beauty and the Beast at the historic Pantages Theatre.

Following the performance, D23 also offered ticketed guests the opportunity to attend a special talk-back with members of the cast.

While we unfortunately did not have tickets for the talk-back portion of the evening, the performance itself was still a wonderful way to celebrate D23 and spend the night immersed in one of Disney’s most beloved stories.

From the moment we arrived at the Pantages, it was clear that Disney fans filled the venue, creating a fun atmosphere as everyone gathered to watch Beauty and the Beast together.

There was also plenty of merchandise to commemorate the production of Beauty and the Beast including fan favorite Spirit Jerseys and Dooney & Bourke bags!

Belle’s day dress was on display in the lobby, and while it was stunning on stage, it was even more fabulous to see the details up close!

The production brought the familiar story of Belle, Beast, Gaston and the residents of the enchanted castle to life onstage, making for a memorable night in Hollywood.

The show runs approximately two and a half hours, including a 15-minute intermission. Staying true to the beloved animated film’s iconic storyline, Beauty and the Beast brings the story to life onstage with songs created specifically for the stage production, dazzling choreography, and plenty of theatrical magic.

While we may have missed out on the post-show talk-back, getting to experience Beauty and the Beast made the evening special all on its own. But regardless, some of the best parts of D23 is the community itself bringing together people who share a passion for Disney!

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