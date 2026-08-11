She's Back! Demi Lovato's "Camp Rock 3" Cameo is Confirmed

This news has us weak in the Disknees.

In an announcement we all saw coming but still wouldn't have sworn to, Demi Lovato will indeed appear on screen in Camp Rock 3.

What's Happening:

Ahead of the Camp Rock 3 premiere, Disney Channel let the proverbial cat out of the bag, announcing that Demi Lovato would cameo in the DCOM sequel.

Specifically, Lovato will reprise her role as Mitchie Torres.

While this is the first confirmation we have of the cameo, fans had been holding out hope, seeing as the pop star is one of the executive producers on the film.

Of course, the Jonas Brothers are also reprising their roles from the first two films (and executive producing this installment).

Even before the official announcement of Camp Rock 3, the Jonases and Lovato have reembraced the franchise, performing songs from the films at a tour stop in New Jersey.

Camp Rock 3 premieres on Disney Channel on August 13 and will be available the next day on Disney+.

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