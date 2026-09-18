Even More Songs Announced for "Descendants / ZOMBIES / Camp Rock Worlds Collide" Concert Tour

Last week, Disney Music revealed the official setlist for its upcoming Descendants / ZOMBIES / Camp Rock Worlds Collide Concert Tour, but apparently that wasn't enough, because today a second list's worth of song was dropped ahead of the tour's launch next week. Check out the new batch of songs below.

What's happening:

Today Disney Music revealed even more songs from its popular franchise that will be included on the setlist for the Descendants / Zombies / Camp Rock Worlds Collide Concert Tour.

The new songs added to the setlist are as follows: Alien Invasion Did You Hear About Them Get Ready One Beat Away Perfect Princess Bamm This Is Me Tomorrow Life Is Sweeter Work in Progress Ain't No Doubt About It / The Place to Be (mashup) Evil Like Me / Rotten to the Core / Ways to Be Wicked (mashup) Flesh & Bone / It's Goin' Down (mashup) Go Live It / Show the World / We Rock (mashup) Heartless / Kerosene (mashup) It's On / Like the Zombies Do / Chillin' Like a Villain (mashup) Night Falls / Dancing with the Enemy (mashup) Play My Music / Fired Up / Did I Mention (mashup) Queen of Mean / Perfect Revenge / What's My Name (mashup) So This Is Love / For Once in My Life / If Only / Stand / Introducing Me / Wouldn't Change a Thing / Echo (mashup)

The tour begins one week from today on Friday, September 25 in Palm Desert, California and wraps up on Sunday, December 13 in Mexico City, Mexico.

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