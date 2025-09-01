A Goofy Movie Reunion Brings Laughs and Memories to Destination D23

Thirty years after its release, A Goofy Movie remains one of Disney’s most beloved cult classics. At Destination D23, fans packed the room for a special panel hosted by Don Hahn called “A Goofy Movie: 30 Stand Out Years," featuring the voice of Goofy himself, Bill Farmer, the voice of Max, Jason Marsden, and the film’s director, Kevin Lima. The conversation was filled with behind-the-scenes stories, heartfelt reflections, and plenty of laughs.

Bill Farmer recalled his very first time voicing Goofy in 1987 for Dog Gone Valentine, a Disney Channel DTV short that stitched together old animation with new dialogue. That gig led to his official casting as Goofy and, soon after, the starring role in the Disney Afternoon series Goof Troop. Farmer joked that while his wife is a trained pianist and his son is a professional drummer, he’s the only one in the family with a gold record, thanks to Goofy’s musical legacy.

Kevin Lima shared that he had worked in nearly every department at Walt Disney Animation — from storyboards to character design — and longed for the chance to direct. When told there were no openings on the horizon, he left the studio, only to receive a call soon after from Disney TV Animation asking if he’d direct A Goofy Movie. That opportunity changed the course of his career, later leading him to helm films like Tarzan and Enchanted.

Jason Marsden, who had voice acting experience on Gummi Bears, recalled auditioning for the role of Max at the age of 18. He was familiar with Dana Hill’s performance as young Max on Goof Troop, but Lima wanted a voice that felt closer to a real teenager. Recording sessions were often done with cast members together in the booth — a rarity at the time. That choice paid off during the tender moment when Max kisses Roxanne: Lima had Marsden kiss actress Kellie Martin on the cheek in the studio, capturing the genuine nervousness that ultimately made it into the final film.

The panelists also reflected on the film’s music. Lima explained that the concept was always to make it contemporary, a break from the Broadway-style scores of other Disney features. The team initially approached Prince to voice Powerline, but when he declined, his producer suggested then-19-year-old Tevin Campbell, whose voice ultimately defined the role.

Lima gave credit to the talented team of animators at Disney’s Paris studio, where much of the movie was produced. Early on, he had to send VHS tapes of himself acting out storyboards across the Atlantic, then join follow-up conference calls to discuss the material. He later spent a year in Paris to direct animation in person — a pre-Internet challenge that forged the film’s unique look and feel.

One of the most heartfelt discussions centered on the father-son themes in the movie. Lima admitted he hadn’t spoken to his own father in 20 years at the time he storyboarded the “Hi Dad Soup" scene, something he only realized later, which may explain its emotional resonance. Farmer revealed he often imagined he was speaking to his then-5-year-old son during recording sessions, drawing from his own experience of losing his father at 19. Marsden, now a father himself, reflected on how the story’s exploration of boundaries and affection still resonates with him today.

Earlier in the week, D23 hosted a special screening of A Goofy Movie at AMC Disney Springs with interactive audience elements reminiscent of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. All three panelists attended, with Farmer joking that the crowd’s reaction made him feel like one of The Beatles. Both Farmer and Lima expressed gratitude to the fans for keeping the film alive and ensuring it found the recognition it missed during its 1995 release.

As a special treat, fans were shown rare footage of Bill Farmer singing “High Hopes" a cappella in the recording studio. The clip was uncovered initially for the documentary Not Just a Goof, but it didn’t make sense in the final cut of the film.

