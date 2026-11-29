Disney Cruise Line and Nat Geo have teamed up once again to bring us into the development of quite possibly the most unique ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Adventure.

In Disney Adventure: Charting a New Course, we are introduced to the new ship - a half finished ship from another company that Disney bought for pennies on the dollar (in ship prices) and how the company made it their own.



From the jump, this one feels a bit different from the other Nat Geo/Disney Cruise Line fare. As usual, we are reminded that this endeavor is produced by Disney Cruise Line, but unlike the other docs about the Disney Wish, the Disney Treasure, and even Disney Lookout Cay where we are reminded throughout that this is the result of a paid partnership - this documentary limits the disclosure to a screen at the beginning of the documentary. Even the thumbnail, unlike the others, does not feature the National Geographic logo. It makes you wonder why that brand is distancing itself, and as of the time of this writing, the only real trace of any collab with the Nat Geo brand found after a simple search is what is left on their Facebook page.

Like those other docs about the Wish Class ships - the Disney Wish and the Disney Treasure - we hear about the unique venues and some of the challenges that were discovered to bring them to life. However, this ship has a vastly unique set of challenges all its own that are navigated through a simple catch-all established with a brief mention at the beginning that is repeated almost as an asterisk throughout - this ship was not theirs to begin with, and they had to work around what was already built.

Similar to the other docs of this nature, this stays about three degrees from being a 90s/00s era vacation planning video while showing off the venues and offerings of the new ship, but makes it far more personal by introducing viewers to crew members with personal ties to the brand, seafaring, and the ultimate destination of the ship - Singapore. When not engrossed in emotional and personal stories, the doc is a lot of talking heads about the spaces and design of the ship, many of whom have changed executive positions since the whole endeavor was launched. Former Disney Parks and Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro who is now CEO of the entire Disney Company; Thomas Mazloum, former President, New Experiences Portfolio and Disney Signature Experiences (May 2020 – March 2025), who is now the Disney Experiences Chairman; and Joe Schott, former Disney Signature Experiences president after Mazloum, now president of Walt Disney World, are all featured. So don’t get too confused when you hear the Walt Disney World president talking about decisions he helped make at a shipyard in Germany, and he doesn't mean EPCOT.

In fact, don’t pay too much attention to titles at all in this documentary, and save yourself some confusion. In one moment, you might hear about how a tenured Imagineer was brought on to help solve unique challenges in an indoor/outdoor space because he specializes in lighting. A few moments later, that same lighting Imagineer might be talking about the work behind the cultural authenticity of the cuisine in specialty dining venues, or even the recording of background music for restaurants with authentic instruments. But this was the lighting guy, right?



As a long-time fan of Disney Cruise Line, I also couldn’t help but notice that, as they discuss design influences that were brought into the Disney Adventure, at no point were any ships older than the Disney Wish mentioned. The Disney Magic was mentioned briefly as a bit of personal history exposition, but it seems - based on this documentary - that design influences from the older ships, which harken back to vintage oceanliners and maritime exploration, are a thing of the past. The whole doc emphasizes how they can bring Disney storytelling to this ship, and never once mentions any attempt to make it feel like you’re on a ship. The only thing that comes close is the discussion of the coaster on the top deck, and how you can look out at the sea around you. The coaster was a brief mention as well, but I know that it would be 15 minutes of this 44-minute program if Disney were the first to do it or if it weren’t a product that was already finished for the ship’s past identity.



Despite the expected nature of this doc, which is more or less a commercial-in-disguise, there is one glaring oversight which overshadows the whole production.



While it is mentioned…briefly…this ship has the most fascinating backstory of all the ships in the entire Disney Cruise Line fleet. A ship that was once named the Global Dream and purchased mid-build from a floundering other cruise line that needed cash and landed the ship in Disney’s hands. While this entire story could have taken up at least half (if not all) of the doc, instead it is relegated to a quick sound bite, mostly referred to as “an interesting opportunity” that was found at a shipyard in Germany. Enough to establish that this was not their ship to begin with, and was found half-completed giving them a blueprint to build upon and discuss design challenges later on.

Perhaps if this acquisition and subsequent endeavor were elaborated upon in further detail (like what was finished, what absolutely had to stay, what absolutely needed to change), it would feel less like a Frankenstein-esque challenge when discussing how Disney adopted and adapted the partially finished vessel.



This glaring pushing aside of the elephant in the room for what I predict will be a large swath of viewers who are knowingly pressing play on this streaming selection specifically to hear this unique story (from a storytelling company, no less) further emphasizes an arguable underlying belief amongst cruise fans that Disney has just slapped some of their stickers on this ship and unwittingly made it the most expensive ugly step-sister to the rest of the fleet. The doc tries to fight this belief, but in all honesty, that is the story worth telling here. With an emphasis on three-axis stage lifts, Pixar puppets, and some San Fransokyo video games - the documentary misses that mark entirely. I guess we have to look forward to the inevitable four-hour YouTube vid about that aspect of the ship’s story later. 2 out of 5.



Disney Adventure: Charting a New Course is now available to stream on Disney+.