New Trailer Arrives for Nat Geo Doc Focused on Largest Disney Cruise Ship

But will they mention the "Global Dream?"

National Geographic and Disney Cruise Line are teaming up to bring a new documentary focused on the Disney Adventure to life later this month, and just ahead of that debut we got a new trailer!

What's Happening:

National Geographic and Disney Parks are teaming up to bring a new documentary focused on the largest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Adventure.

Now, we have a full trailer that shows off glimpses of some of the challenges that mixing this acquired ship into the Disney Cruise Line fleet posed and how the teams helped bring the ship to life.

The new doc, Disney Adventure: Charting a New Course, follows Imagineers as they transform steel into story and create the seven themed neighborhoods on the ship using new and creative designs and innovative technology.

It looks like we'll also hear from a number of different folks involved in the new ship, including Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro, Disney Imagineering President and CCO Bruce Vaughn, and current Walt Disney World President and Former Disney Signature Experiences President Joe Schott.

The Disney Adventure is the largest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet and made its maiden voyage earlier this year. The ship is home-ported in Singapore for at least five years.

Disney Adventure: Charting a New Course will be available on November 27, 2026 on Disney+, National Geographic, and JioHotstar.

The Story Behind The Story:

Okay, we don't know much more about what topics the new doc will discuss other than those brief mentions in the trailer.

What we'd really like to hear more about - and we might based on the Bruce Vaughn soundbite in the trailer - is how this ship was acquired by the Walt Disney Company, in a deal where it was sold for pennies on the dollar from the now defunct Genting corporation.

The company was folding, and this ship (formerly the Global Dream) was left partially complete and left Disney to finish the gargantuan vessel.

Over time, Disney put nearly twice their budget into transforming the ship into something that Disney fans would recognize, coming in at roughly the cost of a brand new ship altogether.

We're not sure how Nat Geo will approach this origin story, but we hope that there is more than a casual mention of where it came from.