Fans Get Sneak Peeks of Various Disney Company Projects at This Year's San Diego Comic-Con Málaga
The previews and sneaks were across different panels over the weekend.
Fans in Spain got a sneak peek at a number of projects from all across the Walt Disney Company during a number of special panels during San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2026
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney Studios took to the stage in Hall M at FYCMA (Palacio de Ferias y Congresos de Málaga) in Málaga, Spain, as part of San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2026.
- There, more than 3,000 fans in attendance were given a sneak peek at some of the studio’s most eagerly anticipated upcoming titles.
- First off, fans got a look at the new Marvel Disney+ series, VisionQuest, set to arrive on the streamer on October 14. Fans in attendance got to see Vision himself, Paul Bettany, come to the stage to talk about the series, and showcase the first 22 minutes of the first episode.
- VisionQuest is set to conclude the trilogy of Marvel Studios series that first launched with 2021's WandaVision, and was followed by 2024's Agatha All Along.
- Attendees were also treated to a special recorded message from Anthony and Joe Russo, the directors of “Avengers: Doomsday,” who introduced a surprise appearance from three of the film’s stars: Anthony Mackie, David Harbour, and Winston Duke: Sam Wilson/Captain America, Alexei/Red Guardian, and M’Baku, respectively.
- The trio spoke about the upcoming film before fans in attendance were treated to a screening of an extended trailer.
- Special footage from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new film, Hexed, was also screened for the room.
- The film is about an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), who discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her into a spectacle-filled journey out of suburbia and into a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (voiced by Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.
- "Hexed” opens exclusively in theaters November 25, 2026.
- Footage Pixar’s upcoming film, Gatto was also screened for the crowd.
- The film is about a scrappy black cat Nero (voiced by Mark Ruffalo), who begins to question whether he’s lived the right lives after years of maneuvering the canal-ridden, superstitious city of Venice, Italy. Indebted to Rocco (voiced by Laurence Fishburne), the ruthless local feline mob boss, Nero finds himself in a quandary and is forced to forge a truly unexpected friendship that may finally lead him to his purpose - unless Venice gets the better of him first.
- Gatto releases exclusively in theaters March 5, 2027.
- Fans were also shown a special look at Ice Age: Boiling Point, the dinosaur-and-lava-filled adventure that takes Manny (voiced by Ray Romano), Sid (voiced by John Leguizamo), Diego (voiced by Denis Leary), Ellie (voiced by Queen Latifah), Buck (voiced by Simon Pegg), acorn-obsessed Scrat – this time joined by Baby Scrat and the enormous Jurassic Scrat – and the rest of the herd to visit never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World. The film releases exclusively in theaters February 5, 2027.
- The stars from the upcoming survival thriller ‘Whalefall,’ Austin Abrams and Josh Brolin, along with director/co-writer/producer Brian Duffield, came to the stage to speak to BBC1’s Ali Plumb about the film, which is based on the acclaimed novel about one young man’s encounter with a massive sperm whale. The discussion ended with a special look at a clip.
- Following the death of his father (Josh Brolin), Jay Gardiner (Austin Abrams) goes diving off the central Coast of California in search of his remains, but is swallowed by a massive sperm whale. While trapped inside its belly with only one hour of oxygen left, Jay comes to realize that the hard-earned lessons his father imparted may be the key to his escape.
The Whole Event:
- San Diego Comic-Con Málaga is the first official expansion of San Diego Comic-Con outside the United States, bringing the SDCC brand and format to Europe.
- The inaugural edition was held only last year, making this year the second time that the event has been held, taking place at FYCMA (Palacio de Ferias y Congresos de Málaga) in Málaga, Spain.
- This year's edition has proven to be substantially larger than the inaugural con held last yer, expanding the exhibition space, added another auditorium, and more than 300 hours of programming for the event.
- Hall M, where the Disney presentations took place, is the big panel venue, intended for major announcements, panels, and celebrity appearances.
- The event took place from October 1 until October 4 this year.
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