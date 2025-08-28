Back in the Past: Block Party to Celebrate One Year of Disney Bros. Cartoon Studio Square
We're just going for the skating demos.
A year after it was officially named, Los Feliz is hosting another block party marking the anniversary of the Disney Bros. Cartoon Studio Square.
What’s Happening:
- D23: The Official Disney Fan Club and the Los Feliz Neighborhood City Council are celebrating the first anniversary of Disney Bros Cartoon Studio Square Day.
- Taking place on Sunday, September 21st, the entire community is invited to enjoy a neighborhood block party full of activities, in the place where Walt Disney and his brother Roy arrived in Los Angeles to make their dreams a reality with that first cartoon studio in Los Feliz.
- From 12:00PM to 5:00 PM, Located at Kingswell and Vermont Avenues, everyone can partake in trivia, photo ops, screenings, skating demonstrations, and a chance to vote on a new mural design.
- Guests are encouraged to dress in their 1920’s best, and participate in a costume parade where pets are also allowed.
- D23: The Official Disney Fan Club will also be on scene with their own booth, inviting all to stop by and say hello (and likely find some cool swag too).
- Though D23 will have a presence at the event, it is a community event that is open to all. Membership is not required to attend the block party.
One Year Ago:
- It was a year ago when the square was dedicated, marking the location of the first Disney Studio as a real landmark in the city.
- The block party featured a dedication ceremony (seen below), and a number of booths, tents, and vendors all there to celebrate, many of which will likely return for the event this year.
- If you thought the skating demonstrations were a bit random, it’s important to remember that the space that was once the studio is now occupied by the Kingswell Skate Shop, adjacent to a copy shop. Both of which featured Disney displays and memorabilia. It is likely this will happen again at this year’s block party.
- To see more of last year’s dedication event, be sure to check out our post, here.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com