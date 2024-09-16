Photos / Video: Disney Bros. Cartoon Studio Square Dedication and Block Party in Los Feliz, California

Yesterday afternoon in Southern California, we attended the open-to-the-public dedication of Disney Bros. Cartoon Studio Square at the site of Walt and Roy Disney’s original 1923 studio at the corner of Kingswell and Vermont Avenues in Los Feliz, California.

In the embedded YouTube video below, you can watch the dedication ceremony for Disney Bros. Cartoon Studio Square featuring appearances by Roy P. Disney, Disney Legend Don Hahn, and D23’s Justin Arthur.

Watch Disney Bros. Cartoon Studio Square dedication ceremony in Los Feliz, California:

Rewinding time a couple hours, when we first arrived at the modest block party being held in celebration of the event, they were still in the process of setting up the tents in the area.

The Disney Bros. Cartoon Studio space is now occupied by the Kingswell skate shop and a copy shop next door, which are both adorned with a good amount of Disney historical displays and memorabilia.

Outside in the block party there were two different cars from the appropriate era on display.

And of course our friends from D23: The Official Disney Fan Club had a tented booth of their own set up at the event. Attendees who showed their D23 Gold Member card could grab a magnet of their choice and a D23 carabiner, and there were two Disney Bros. Cartoon Studio-themed photo ops available as well.

Upstairs in one of the buildings was a screening room set up to play Don Hahn’s 40-minute documentary Westward Walt, which chronicled the story of Walt Disney and his brother Roy as they traveled from Chicago, Illinois to Marceline, Missouri, then to Europe during World War I, and lastly to Hollywood where they made their fortune and changed the world through their cartoon business.

It was great having the opportunity to attend this fun and momentous occasion commemorating Disney’s history in California!