Nearly 50 Million Viewers Tune In for Major Disney Broadcasting Event Celebrating 250th Anniversary of America

It all culminated with historic ratings for "Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash"

We're now learning how many people tuned into one of Disney's biggest broadcasting events celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

What's Happening:

Disney marked the nation’s historic 250th anniversary last weekend and reached 49.6 million Total Viewers with the ambitious 24-hour programming block, Disney Celebrates America, which kicked off Friday, July 3, and continued through Saturday, July 4.

World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir led the coverage alongside a powerhouse team of national and local news talent, featuring 70 live remotes and reporting from all 50 states. Coverage included stories about local celebrations and hometown heroes, along with a unique exploration of the seven natural wonders of America.

The programming event, which was available across ABC, Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, National Geographic, Freeform, FX and ABC News Live, culminated in a one-of-a-kind celebration from the heart of downtown Nashville, Tennessee, as Emmy Award-winner Ryan Seacrest hosted the three-hour live special Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash.

On Friday, July 3, America the Beautiful (10-11 p.m. EDT/PDT) was the No. 1 non-sports telecast of the night in Total Viewers (3.880 million), Adults 18-49 (0.34 rating) and Adults 25-54 (0.46 rating) and stood as ABC’s top non-sports performance in Total Viewers in the time period in over two and a half years — since 11/3/23.

was the No. 1 non-sports telecast of the night in Total Viewers (3.880 million), Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54 ABC’s top non-sports performance in Total Viewers in the time period in over two and a half years On July 4 proper, Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest (12:30-1 p.m. EDT) delivered 5.017 million Total Viewers and a 0.68 rating among Adults 18-49 , vaulting to an all-time high in Total Viewers .

delivered 5.017 million Total Viewers and a 0.68 rating among Adults 18-49 vaulting to an all-time high in Total Viewers 7 Wonders of America (1-3 p.m. EDT) made ABC the #1 non-sports network in the time period across broadcast and cable.

ABC’s Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash ranked No. 1 in primetime across all of television, outperforming NBC in Total Viewers (+24% – 5.435 million vs. 4.381 million), which included the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks (4.935 million from 8-10 p.m.) and a one-hour encore of the fireworks special (3.272 million from 10-11 p.m.).

Looking Back at the Day: