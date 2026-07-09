Nearly 50 Million Viewers Tune In for Major Disney Broadcasting Event Celebrating 250th Anniversary of America
It all culminated with historic ratings for "Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash"
We're now learning how many people tuned into one of Disney's biggest broadcasting events celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States.
What's Happening:
- Disney marked the nation’s historic 250th anniversary last weekend and reached 49.6 million Total Viewers with the ambitious 24-hour programming block, Disney Celebrates America, which kicked off Friday, July 3, and continued through Saturday, July 4.
- World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir led the coverage alongside a powerhouse team of national and local news talent, featuring 70 live remotes and reporting from all 50 states. Coverage included stories about local celebrations and hometown heroes, along with a unique exploration of the seven natural wonders of America.
- The programming event, which was available across ABC, Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, National Geographic, Freeform, FX and ABC News Live, culminated in a one-of-a-kind celebration from the heart of downtown Nashville, Tennessee, as Emmy Award-winner Ryan Seacrest hosted the three-hour live special Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash.
- On Friday, July 3, America the Beautiful (10-11 p.m. EDT/PDT) was the No. 1 non-sports telecast of the night in Total Viewers (3.880 million), Adults 18-49 (0.34 rating) and Adults 25-54 (0.46 rating) and stood as ABC’s top non-sports performance in Total Viewers in the time period in over two and a half years — since 11/3/23.
- On July 4 proper, Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest (12:30-1 p.m. EDT) delivered 5.017 million Total Viewers and a 0.68 rating among Adults 18-49, vaulting to an all-time high in Total Viewers.
- 7 Wonders of America (1-3 p.m. EDT) made ABC the #1 non-sports network in the time period across broadcast and cable.
- ABC’s Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash ranked No. 1 in primetime across all of television, outperforming NBC in Total Viewers (+24% – 5.435 million vs. 4.381 million), which included the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks (4.935 million from 8-10 p.m.) and a one-hour encore of the fireworks special (3.272 million from 10-11 p.m.).
Looking Back at the Day:
- The Walt Disney Company undertook an ambitious 25-hour live broadcast to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States that weekend.
- Led by ABC News, the special brought together resources from ESPN, National Geographic, local ABC affiliates, and other parts of the company to showcase celebrations taking place across the country.
- It was an enormous logistical undertaking and an impressive demonstration of Disney's ability to work across its many brands.
- Leading the extensive coverage was World News Tonight anchor David Muir, who will guide viewers through America's landscapes, cultural heritage, defining historical moments, and Fourth of July festivities from coast to coast.
- Throughout the overnight hours and into Independence Day, coverage shifted across the country with live reports highlighting regional celebrations, iconic landmarks, and uniquely American traditions. Viewers were able to visit New Orleans' Bourbon Street, the San Antonio River Walk, a Disney Cruise Line voyage through Alaska, Las Vegas celebrations, and fireworks from Los Angeles.
- You can find out more about the broadcast in our review of Disney Celebrates America.