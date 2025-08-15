Disney Strengthens Local Impact in Rancho Mirage
As residents are settling into Storyliving by Disney’s new Cotino community, Disney is reaffirming its commitment to creating meaningful, positive impacts in Rancho Mirage, California.
What’s Happening:
- Recently, Disney invited 40 students from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coachella Valley for a day full of hands-on learning and exploration. The group embarked on a guided tour at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, then spent the rest of the afternoon dreaming up big ideas at the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert.
- Disney’s continued financial support for the museum will help transform its new STEAM activity space for kids and teens into a lively space of creativity and innovation. When open later this fall, the space will be adorned with 3D printers, a laser cutter, screen printing equipment, audio-visual technology, sewing machines, and more.
- Caroline Boone, Disney Imagineer and executive creative director for Storyliving by Disney, gave students from the Boys & Girls Clubs an inside look at life as a Disney Imagineer and how a passion for science, technology, engineering, art, and math can lead to limitless career opportunities. The students then got a hands-on sneak preview of the new STEAM space, designing their own dream communities with Boone’s guidance and encouragement.
- This event was in support of the Disney Future Storytellers initiative, which aims to inspire the next generation of storytellers and innovators to dream about their possibilities through programs that connect them to storytelling, technology and design.
- Learn more about all the ways Disney remains committed to being a valued community partner at impact.disney.com.
What They’re Saying:
- Anthony Henry, Cotino community general manager and member of the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert’s Board of Directors: “As someone who lives and works in Rancho Mirage, I’m passionate about giving back to this community. Storyliving by Disney is committed to being a good neighbor, and this event was a great example of how Disney continues to empower children around the world to dream big and reach their full potential."
- Cindy Burreson, CEO of Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert: “Our museum’s mission is to spark curiosity and creativity through hands-on experiences. Disney’s ongoing support shows a true commitment to our community and helps us offer even more impactful programming."
- Q Jones, Sr. Manager, Corporate Social Responsibility: “Collaborations with community organizations is at the heart of what we do at Disney. Organizations like these are deeply rooted in the community and know how to create meaningful experiences for children and families. By working together, we’re able to amplify their impact and bring Disney’s values to life in ways that are authentic, lasting and locally relevant."
About Disney Storyliving:
- Disney Storyliving is a community development initiative by Disney that creates immersive, story-driven neighborhoods where residents can live inspired by Disney creativity and storytelling.
- The first community is Cotino in Rancho Mirage, California, and Disney is currently developing Asteria in Pittsboro, North Carolina.
- Disney is actively exploring new Storyliving locations across the United States, aiming to create communities that reflect the culture and history of their regions.
