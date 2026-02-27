Disney Cruise Line Releases “Let’s Set Sail” Single from Walt Disney Records

The high-energy track from the Wish-class sail away party is now available as a digital streaming single.

Disney Cruise Line fans can now bring the magic of embarkation day home. “Let’s Set Sail,” the high-energy anthem from the sail-away deck parties aboard Disney’s newest ships, is now available as a digital streaming single from Walt Disney Records.

Ready for Departure: What’s Happening

Disney Cruise Line’s original song “Let’s Set Sail” has officially been released today as a digital streaming single from Walt Disney Records.

The song is featured in the sail-away deck party aboard the Wish-class ships: Disney Wish, Disney Treasure, and the brand-new Disney Destiny.

The high-energy track serves as the musical centerpiece for the embarkation celebration hosted by Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse, inviting guests to laugh, dance, and cheer alongside beloved Disney characters.

During the deck party, cruisers officially count down to departure before the ship’s horn signals the start of their magical voyage.

The single joins a growing collection of Disney Cruise Line original music that has been released for fans to stream beyond the ship experience.

“Let’s Set Sail” is now available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, and other popular music streaming platforms.

Watch the Sail Away Party in Action

Disney Wish – “Let’s Set Sail” Deck Party



Disney Treasure – “Let’s Set Sail” Deck Party



A Fleet-Wide Tradition: Sail Away Variations Across Disney Cruise Line

While “Let’s Set Sail” now represents the Wish-class ships, sail-away deck parties vary across the fleet.

Disney Magic & Disney Wonder

Aboard the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder, guests are welcomed with “Mickey’s Sail-A-Wave Party!… A Bon Voyage Celebration.”

The party features the Mickey Mouse 90th Anniversary anthem “It’s a Good Time.”

Hosted by energetic cruise staff and a live DJ, the celebration includes dance mixes, interactive choreography, and a dramatic countdown to the ship’s horn blast.

Characters typically include Captain Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Pluto, and Donald.

Disney Dream & Disney Fantasy

On the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, the “Sailing Away” Deck Party sets the tone.

The celebration features the original song “Sailing Away.”

Guests dance alongside Captain Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto, and Chip ’n’ Dale.

The event culminates in the official cruise countdown and a triumphant blast of the ship’s horn.

A Look Back at Sail Away Songs

The Disney Magic and Disney Wonder originally featured a sailaway anthem titled “Adventures Away.”

During Disney Cruise Line’s 25th anniversary celebration in 2023, ships across the fleet incorporated the anniversary theme song “Shimmering Seas,” which was also released as a digital single.

With “Let’s Set Sail” now available to stream, Disney Cruise Line fans can relive that embarkation-day excitement anytime — whether they’re counting down to their next voyage or simply dreaming of the open sea.