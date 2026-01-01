Disney Hits Radio Reveals January 2026 Extra Magic Hours and Chill Hours Lineup

SiriusXM’s Disney Hits Radio station (channel 133) has announced its lineup of “Extra Magic Hours” and “Chill Hours” offerings for January 2026!

What’s Ahead: January 2026

Get ready for Disney Hits Extra Magic Hours and Chill Hours this January on Disney Hits Radio!

Disney’s SiriusXM channel is cooking up warm and cozy vibes this month.

Disney Hits Extra Magic Hours presents a new theme each week every Monday at Noon ET & PT. This month, listeners can tune into the following shows: Monday 1/5 - Best of 2025 Rewind

Monday 1/12 - Disney Workout

Monday 1/19 - High School Musical 20th Anniversary

High School Musical Monday 1/26 - High School Musical 20th Anniversary Re-Run

Disney Sunday Morning Chill Out lets listeners sit back and relax for 30 minutes of chill renditions of Disney songs every Sunday at 8 am ET & PT. Sunday 1/4 - Disney Guitar: Calm & Tranquil

Sunday 1/11 - Disney Peaceful Piano: Motivation

Sunday 1/18 - Disney Peaceful Strings: Enchanted

Sunday 1/25 - Chill Instrumentals

Listeners can check the Disney Hits Radio schedule anytime on SiriusXM’s website , which also offers a streaming version of Disney Jr. Radio.