Disney Hits Radio Reveals January 2026 Extra Magic Hours and Chill Hours Lineup
SiriusXM’s Disney Hits Radio kicks off the New Year with themed Extra Magic Hours, relaxing Chill Hours, and a special spotlight on High School Musical’s 20th anniversary.
What’s Ahead: January 2026
- Disney’s SiriusXM channel is cooking up warm and cozy vibes this month.
- Disney Hits Extra Magic Hours presents a new theme each week every Monday at Noon ET & PT. This month, listeners can tune into the following shows:
- Monday 1/5 - Best of 2025 Rewind
- Monday 1/12 - Disney Workout
- Monday 1/19 - High School Musical 20th Anniversary
- Monday 1/26 - High School Musical 20th Anniversary Re-Run
- Disney Sunday Morning Chill Out lets listeners sit back and relax for 30 minutes of chill renditions of Disney songs every Sunday at 8 am ET & PT.
- Sunday 1/4 - Disney Guitar: Calm & Tranquil
- Sunday 1/11 - Disney Peaceful Piano: Motivation
- Sunday 1/18 - Disney Peaceful Strings: Enchanted
- Sunday 1/25 - Chill Instrumentals
- Listeners can check the Disney Hits Radio schedule anytime on SiriusXM’s website, which also offers a streaming version of Disney Jr. Radio.
- Don’t have SiriusXM? Check out Disney Hits playlists on your favorite streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and Amazon Music Unlimited.