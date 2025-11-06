Taika Waititi Returns to Direct Another Disney Holiday Short Releasing Soon

The new short follows last year's "The Boy and the Octopus"

Similar to last year, a new Disney Holiday Short film is on its way, and once again it is directed by the acclaimed director Taika Waititi.

What’s Happening: 

  • Disney has teased a new holiday short, another from director Taika Waititi, titled “Best Christmas Ever” set for release on November 10th. 
  • While not much is known outside of a poster that was shared, we have a sneaking suspicion that it will be similar in concept to another Disney Holiday Short from last year, The Boy and the Octopus

  • In that short, we follow - surprise! - a boy and an octopus who form an unlikely bond. As the boy introduces the octopus to all things he loves - including a Buzz Lightyear toy and a Jedi lightsaber, all while watching The Santa Clause and passing other references to Disney characters and properties. 
  • So yeah, you guessed it - these shorts are basically big commercials for Disney and its many branches but they are done with heart and storytelling that really packs a wallop in the holiday season. 
  • The new poster implies we will get something similar this year, as we see a young girl hugging a mysterious creature (likely of her own creation) in the holiday setting. 
  • Once again, the film is directed by the Academy Award winning Taiki Waititi, who will likely bring his signature charm and heart to the short film. 
  • The new short, Best Christmas Ever, is set to arrive on November 10th, likely on YouTube and other streaming platforms.
  • In the meantime, you can catch last year's film below.

Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
