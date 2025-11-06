Taika Waititi Returns to Direct Another Disney Holiday Short Releasing Soon
The new short follows last year's "The Boy and the Octopus"
Similar to last year, a new Disney Holiday Short film is on its way, and once again it is directed by the acclaimed director Taika Waititi.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has teased a new holiday short, another from director Taika Waititi, titled “Best Christmas Ever” set for release on November 10th.
- While not much is known outside of a poster that was shared, we have a sneaking suspicion that it will be similar in concept to another Disney Holiday Short from last year, The Boy and the Octopus.
- In that short, we follow - surprise! - a boy and an octopus who form an unlikely bond. As the boy introduces the octopus to all things he loves - including a Buzz Lightyear toy and a Jedi lightsaber, all while watching The Santa Clause and passing other references to Disney characters and properties.
- So yeah, you guessed it - these shorts are basically big commercials for Disney and its many branches but they are done with heart and storytelling that really packs a wallop in the holiday season.
- The new poster implies we will get something similar this year, as we see a young girl hugging a mysterious creature (likely of her own creation) in the holiday setting.
- Once again, the film is directed by the Academy Award winning Taiki Waititi, who will likely bring his signature charm and heart to the short film.
- The new short, Best Christmas Ever, is set to arrive on November 10th, likely on YouTube and other streaming platforms.
- In the meantime, you can catch last year's film below.
