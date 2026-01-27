Legendary Second Season Guest Revealed as "Disney Jr.'s Ariel" Arrives on Disney+

The second season premiered on the network back in November.

As the second season of the hit Disney Jr. series, Disney Jr.'s Ariel is set to arrive on Disney+, we're also learning of a special guest star who will appear later this season.

What’s Happening:

The second season of the hit preschool series, Disney Jr. Ariel is set to make its Disney+ premiere on Wednesday, January 28. The second season is currently available on the Disney Jr. network, where it premiered back in November.

The animated musical series inspired by the film, The Little Mermaid, follows young mermaid princess Ariel as she embarks on fun-filled, action-packed adventures with her friends throughout their Caribbean-inspired fairytale kingdom of Atlantica.

In the second season, Ariel and her pals discover a magical new undersea realm and embark on imaginative journeys through the beautiful Crystal World, meeting new friends like the adventurous mermaid Akiko (Kai Zen) and her crystal axolotl, Axyl.

The series stars Mykal-Michelle Harris as Ariel, Taye Diggs as King Triton, Amber Riley as Ursula, Gracen Newton as Flounder and Cruz Flateau and Elizabeth Phoenix Caro as Ariel’s mer-friends Fernie and Lucia, respectively.

Disney Legend Jodi Benson, who voiced Ariel in the original 1989 Walt Disney Animation Studios film The Little Mermaid is set to guest star as Marina Neptina, Ariel’s favorite singer, later this season.

Disney Jr. Music: Ariel, The Little Mermaid: Crystal Cavern soundtrack, featuring 11 new songs, will be available on January 30 across all digital platforms.

Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid was recently nominated for a CAFE Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Song for a Preschool Program and for an NAACP Award for Outstanding Animated Series. Amber Riley has also been nominated for a CAFE Emmy Award for Outstanding Voice Performer in a Preschool Program.

A Show Under The Sea:

The hit series reimagines Ariel as an 8-year-old mermaid princess growing up in the Caribbean-inspired underwater kingdom of Atlantica, where she goes on adventurous, musical, and imaginative journeys with her friends.

Ariel is curious, resourceful, and eager to explore her surroundings. Each story encourages preschoolers to use their voice, express themselves, show curiosity, and learn about friendship and community. The show also celebrates Caribbean culture through music, festivals, food, fashion, and language.

Dr. Patricia Saunders, professor of English and hemispheric Caribbean studies and director of graduate studies at the University of Miami, serves as cultural consultant on the series.

The series is musical—each episode is filled with songs and playful sequences designed to engage preschool viewers. It emphasizes early learning themes such as confidence & self-expression; friendship and teamwork, curiosity and problem-solving, and cultural appreciation and diversity.

You can find out more about the series from Executive Producer Lynne Southerland in our interview from back when the series first debuted.



