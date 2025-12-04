Disney x Kith Pixar Collection: Exclusive Collection Celebrating Pixar's Iconic Films

From "Toy Story" to "The Incredibles", Kith and Disney bring Pixar magic to streetwear for the studio’s 40th Anniversary.

Get ready to show your love of Pixar like never before because Disney and Kith are bringing your favorite animated classics to the streetwear scene!

What’s Happening:

Ahead of Pixar’s 40th Anniversary, Kith has teamed up with Disney and Pixar for an exclusive collection celebrating the studio’s most iconic films, including Toy Story, Up, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, and Cars.

Fans of fashion and animation alike can now wear a piece of Pixar magic, merging streetwear style with timeless storytelling.

The Disney | Kith for Pixar collection is designed to capture the essence of each beloved movie while staying true to Kith’s high-fashion aesthetic.

Think bold graphics inspired by Toy Story’s playful charm, Monsters, Inc.’s colorful energy, and The Incredibles’ sleek superhero vibe on accessories, apparel, and limited-edition sneakers.

The launch coincides with Kithmas 2025, making it the perfect holiday gift for collectors and Disney enthusiasts. The collection will be available at Kith stores worldwide and online at Kith.com and the Kith App on December 5 at 11 AM EST/CET/GMT.

As always with Kith releases, fans can expect high demand, so early access and quick checkout are key.

With Pixar’s 40th Anniversary approaching, this collaboration is more than just fashion; it’s a celebration of decades of storytelling that have inspired audiences of all ages.

Whether you grew up watching Woody, Buzz, and Mike Wazowski or are discovering Pixar classics today, this collection makes it easy to carry a piece of animation history wherever you go.





