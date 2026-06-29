New Pair of "Disney Locker Diaries" Arrive with Phineas and Ferb Testing Time Travel and Searching for a Moldy Sandwich
The new pair are only the latest in a growing collection of shorts.
Another new pair of Disney Locker Diaries has arrived from the animated world of Phineas and Ferb, this time with a dash of time travel and the funk of a moldy sandwich.
What's Happening:
- Another new edition of Disney Locker Diaries has arrived, and this time we're back in the world of Phineas and Ferb.
- This time around, Phineas and Ferb are wondering what High School might be like - so it's a good thing that they have a remote that will allow them to control time by fast forwarding or rewinding.
- They skip ahead to high school, where the Prom is coming up and Isabella has a question for Phineas. Apparently not quite ready for that yet, Phineas rewinds but goes a bit too far, landing the brothers in kindergarten or pre-school.
- Not quite right either, they keep jumping time to land back where they need to be. Once there, they are fully ready to destroy their device, deeming it too powerful. However, Candace the Hall Monitor sees this and is ready to show the evidence off to bust them - or inadvertently wipe them from existence.
- Check it all out in the short below.
- In another short, Buford has left a tuna sandwich in his locker before his holiday break, and it has become so moldy it has morphed into a radioactive monster.
- The monster is traveling locker to locker and must be stopped as it wreaks havoc with its radioactivity, and spreading its awful smell throughout the school.
- Will the boys catch it in time, or is more trouble ahead? And will Buford realize he was the one who made the mess, so he will have to be the one to finish it...if you catch our drift?
- Check it all out in the short below.
- Earlier this year, we saw the debut of a number of Disney Locker Diaries taking on some new short stories featuring the characters from the ultra popular ZOMBIES franchise on Disney Channel.
- It seems that Disney Locker Diaries is not just only for those characters, but also takes us into the animated world as well as a number of new installments take us to the world of Phineas and Ferb.
- Keeping with the same look, as though it were filmed from inside a locker at the school, we get to see new stories from the animated world of the hit Disney Channel series, two installments of which are already available on Disney+ and the Disney Channel Animation YouTube page.
- These shorts joins a growing family of Phineas and Ferb-based Disney Locker Diaries. You can see them all, including the ZOMBIES based ones that started them all at our Disney Locker Diaries landing.
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