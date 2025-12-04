Disney Lorcana Levels Up for 2026 With New Collector’s Guides, Starter Sets & Magical Merchandise

New publishing projects, exclusive promo cards, starter sets, and collector must-haves arriving throughout 2026.

2026 is on the path to be a landmark year for Disney Lorcana fans. From the game’s first-ever official collector books to new starter sets and character-focused gift boxes, Ravensburger is opening the door to even more ways to explore, collect, and dive deeper into the realm of Lorcana.





What’s Happening:

Disney Lorcana continues to evolve, and in 2026, it’s leveling up like never before.

Ravensburger has announced a massive expansion that reaches beyond cards and gameplay, bringing new publishing offerings, collector sets, and beginner-friendly products designed to welcome even more Illumineers into the fold. Whether you’re a day-one fan, a casual collector, or brand new to the TCG, next year’s lineup offers something magical for every type of player.

Starting with the debut of the Disney Lorcana Collector’s Guide series releasing February 1, fans can finally experience the full story of the first two years of Lorcana through gorgeous artwork, card catalogs, and new lore connections.

For the first time since the TCG’s launch in 2023, Ravensburger is releasing official books that take fans deeper into the world of Lorcana. Arriving February 1, 2026, the Disney Lorcana Collector’s Guides mark a major milestone in the growing franchise.

These volumes, Sets 1-4 and Sets 5-8 are packed with a complete catalog of every card from Lorcana’s first two years, stunning artwork and short stories, Easter eggs and lore connections and gold-foil covers that make the books collector’s items in their own right.

In addition, fans can pick up the Disney Lorcana Notebook, a premium 160-page soft-touch journal featuring 32 pages of exclusive Lorcana art and a gold ribbon bookmark. Perfect for tournament notes, collecting checklists, world-building, or sketching your own glimmer ideas, this notebook is expected to become a must-have for Illumineers.

According to Shane Hartley, Ravensburger’s VP of Creative for the Disney Lorcana TCG, the goal is to let fans “delve into the story connections between the sets” and enjoy flipping through every page of card art from the game’s early years.

Fans won’t have to wait long to reserve their favorite items. Pre-orders will open soon.

New Collectible Products

Scrooge McDuck Gift Box

Releasing March 13, 2026, the Scrooge McDuck Gift Box dives deep into the Duckburg archives.

60 total cards

5 randomly selected booster packs

Storage for up to 250 sleeved cards

An exclusive glimmer foil Scrooge McDuck – S.H.U.S.H. Agent promo card

MSRP: $29.99

Collection Starter Set – Stitch Edition

Dropping the same day, this Stitch-themed set is designed to help both new and returning players grow their collections. The Collection Starter Set – Disney Stitch Edition features:

4 booster packs (12 cards each)

48 additional randomized cards

A Stitch-themed card portfolio (holds up to 80 cards)

A collector’s guide booklet

The exclusive Stitch – Carefree Snowboarder promo with a glimmer foil finish

MSRP: $29.99

A New 2-Player Starter Set Arrives in Spring 2026

On May 8, 2026, Ravensburger will release a brand-new 2-Player Starter Set, built to introduce Lorcana to friends, families, and beginners.

Two 60-card pre-built decks

Two ink pairings: Amber & Emerald and Amethyst & Ruby

Lore trackers

Damage tokens

MSRP: $29.99



More Disney Lorcana News: