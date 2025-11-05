Special Villains-Centric "Disney Lorcana" Collector Set Arrives at Costco
It's a celebration of the biggest baddies in the game.
Disney Lorcana fans can get their hands on a special collector’s set focused on the Disney Villains featured in the game if they head over to their nearest Costco.
What’s Happening:
- This holiday season, a new Villains-themed collector set of the popular Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game is set to arrive at Costco from Ravensburger.
- The set will be available exclusively at Costco locations in the United States and the United Kingdom, with a bundle that features a special edition promo card and 9-pocket portfolio as well as booster packs from the game’s inaugural set, The First Chapter – making it a rare chance for fans to get their hands on cards from that set.
- This bundle is available at an exclusive price for members, which as of press time, was $44.99
- The set includes:
- (1) special edition, Disney Villains-themed card portfolio featuring artwork of Disney’s The Evil Queen, Gaston, Maleficent, Captain Hook, Ursula and Scar.
- (1) special edition glitter-foil promotional card, The Queen – Mirror Seeker
- (6) booster packs from Disney Lorcana TCG Set, The First Chapter
More Lorcana Fun:
- This is only the latest fun from Disney Lorcana. Recently, the popular game arrived in the Disney Parks with special activations at Disneyland Paris and Disney California Adventure.
- Early next year, Disney Lorcana will also have some kind of presence at Walt Disney World during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.
- Plus, those seeing the latest film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Zootopia 2, can receive a special Disney Lorcana card at select theaters.
- For more about Disney Lorcana, be sure to check out our complete Disney Lorcana archive.
