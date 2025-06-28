Disney Lorcana Announces Special Opportunity For Players to Access Older Packs

This is a great chance for new players to the game to get some things they may have missed out on.

Just announced at the Disney Lorcana TCG World Championship Tournament, fans will now have the chance to get their hands on some of the cards first released back when the game launched in 2023.

What’s Happening:

Today at the Disney Lorcana TCG World Championship tournament (which could be viewed on Twitch, The First Chapter booster boxes.

TCG World Championship tournament (which could be viewed on booster boxes. Fans who may have missed out on the chance to grab those cards when Disney Lorcana TCG first launched in August 2023 now have one more opportunity to crack open The First Chapter packs.

TCG first launched in August 2023 now have one more opportunity to crack open packs. Starting right now, fans can enter for the chance to purchase The First Chapter English, Japanese, and Chinese language booster boxes, and Rise of the Floodborn Japanese and Chinese language booster boxes from Ravensburger.

English, Japanese, and Chinese language booster boxes, and Japanese and Chinese language booster boxes from Ravensburger. Starting now and ending on Monday, July 7 at 9 p.m. PST & CET, fans can select the product launch(es) they want to enter.

To do so, they have to sign up for an EQL account and provide credit card information as a step to verify their identity.

The EQL platform helps Ravensburger stop the bots and deliver a fair launch. Not only that, but EQL also tracks whether fans have been selected for receiving launches in the past and will prioritize fans who may have missed out on previous offerings.

Limited quantities are available, so Ravensburger is working with this third-party system to ensure these booster boxes end up directly in the hands of fans of the Disney Lorcana TCG.

TCG. Once the sale closes, a random selection process determines which fans can purchase the launches they entered. Winners will begin receiving notifications through email on Thursday, July 10 and orders will begin processing on Friday, July 11. Packages should be delivered within 3-4 weeks.

This is the first time these products are available to ship to EU territories outside of Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, and the UK.

Once stock is depleted, these products will not be made available again.

Also starting today, fans in the US and UK can purchase English language products from Rise of the Floodborn, Into the Inklands, and Ursula’s Return directly from the Ravensburger Online Store.

The Success of Disney Lorcana:

debuted in August of 2023, and blew up right out of the gate. From the launch, people were lining up at stores, packs were selling out in minutes, and it wasn’t just hype. The excitement came from all kinds of players - Disney fans (some of which just like the art),card game veterans, and kids and adults alike looking for something new.

Part of the success is that the game is easy to learn, but there’s real depth if you want to go competitive.

We already mentioned the artwork, which alone brought in a lot of collectors - people who might not even play card games but still wanted to own the cards.

Some classic Disney artists also show off on social media drawings and autographs on the cards featuring their characters, brought to them at many cons where Disney Lorcana sessions are also likely taking place.

sessions are also likely taking place. That said, the community surrounding the game continues to grow at a local and global level. Community game stores were hosting tournaments almost immediately, players were building decks and sharing strategies online, and Ravensburger leaned into organized play, with official championships, new sets and expansion packs.