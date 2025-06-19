First-Ever Disney Lorcana World Championship Streamed Live
Watch the inaugural World Championship of Disney Lorcana TCG later this month.
What’s Happening:
- Over the past year, players have participated in the Disney Lorcana Challenge, leading to the highly anticipated Disney Lorcana World Championship on June 28th and 29th.
- This event will feature twenty-eight top players from around the world competing for the title of the first Disney Lorcana TCG World Champion.
- The championship will be streamed live on twitch.tv/DisneyLorcana, starting at 8 AM ET/5 AM PT on June 28th, with matches beginning about an hour later.
View in Different Languages:
- English on twitch.tv/DisneyLorcana
- German on twitch.tv/DisneyLorcanaDE
- French on twitch.tv/DisneyLorcana_FR
- Italian on twitch.tv/DisneyLorcana_IT
Streaming Schedule:
- Saturday, June 28th
- 8am ET/5am PT - Streaming Starts at twitch.tv/DisneyLorcana
- 9am ET/6am PT - First Match of Super Sealed Begins
- 12:30pm ET/9:30am PT – Players Break for Lunch, Casters Play
- 1:30pm ET/10:30am PT – First Match of Triple Deck begins
- 6pm ET/3pm PT – Streaming concludes for the day
- Sunday, June 29th
- 8am ET/5am PT - Streaming Starts at twitch.tv/DisneyLorcana
- 9am ET/6am PT - First Match of Single Elimination Triple Deck Begins
- 12:30pm ET/9:30am PT – Players Break for Lunch, Casters Play
- 1:30pm ET/10:30am PT – Single Elimination Triple Deck Continues
- 4pm ET/1pm PT – Grand Finals Begin
- 7pm ET/4pm PT – Award Ceremony
Prizes:
- Day 1 Prizes
- 1 win = Challenge Foil (Cinderella Stouthearted)
- 2 wins = Challenge Foil (Rapunzel – Gifted with Healing)
- 3 wins = Challenge Foil (Kuzco – Tempermental Emperor)
- 4 wins = Challenge Foil (Baymax – Armored Companion)
- 5 wins = Challenge Foil (A Whole New World)
- Day 2 Prizes
- Top 8 = Gold Serialized Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor
- Top 4 = Full Set of Reign of Jafar (Including Enchanted Cards)
- Top 2 = One copy of each Year 1 Challenge Series promo card (includes North American / European Championship and World Championship promos).
- The World Champion will receive a 1/1 serialized Mickey - Brave Little Tailor (World Championship) card and the World Championship Trophy
History of Disney Lorcana:
- Disney Lorcana is a collectible card game that debuted in August 2023, created by Ravensburger in collaboration with The Walt Disney Company.
- This marks Ravensburger's first venture into the realm of trading card games, featuring cherished characters from both Walt Disney Animation Studios films and The Disney Afternoon series.
- The game's initial set, called "The First Chapter," was launched in board game stores on August 18th, 2023, and subsequently made available at major retailers on September 1st, 2023.
