Disney's "Descendants" and "ZOMBIES" Take Over 24-Hour Endless Stream on Disney+
Drop in and enjoy anything from these massive franchises!
Fans can now watch an endless stream of content from two hit Disney Channel franchises thanks to a new always-on stream on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ has an increasing number of always-on streams taking place. While some feature throwbacks, and some feature 24 hours of one program, another has been added celebrating some favorite Disney Channel franchises.
- Yes, a new 24 hour stream on Disney+ features both the Descendants and ZOMBIES franchises in a single stream, ongoing and available at all times on the platform.
- Disney’s ZOMBIES is a music- and dance-filled story set in the fictitious world of Seabrook, a cookie-cutter community brimming with perky conformity 50 years after a zombie apocalypse. Today, the zombies pose no threat but are required to live in Zombietown, an isolated, rundown community infused with their unique creative spirit. When zombies are finally allowed to enroll in Seabrook High School, the charming, charismatic zombie Zed, who is determined to play football, meets freshman Addison who dreams of being a cheerleader – the ultimate form of status in Seabrook. Addison takes a lot of flak for befriending Zed and his zombie friends but comes to learn that zombies and cheerleaders aren’t so different after all.
- The franchise has spawned off three original films, with a fourth on the way, as well as an animated series, ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series.
- Disney’s “Descendants" fuses castles with classrooms to create a contemporary, music-driven story about the challenges in living up to parental and peer expectations - especially when your parents are the biggest Villains around. The story is set in the idyllic kingdom of Auradon where Ben, the benevolent teenaged son of the King and Queen (Beast and Belle from Beauty and the Beast), is poised to take the throne. His first proclamation: offer a chance at redemption to Mal, Evie, Carlos and Jay, the trouble-making offspring of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella de Vil and Jafar, who have been imprisoned on the forbidden Isle of the Lost for 20 years. These villainous descendants are allowed into Auradon for the first time to attend prep school alongside the teenage progeny of Fairy Godmother, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and Mulan.
- This story spun off a number of other films and TV specials, each featuring catchy music, new characters, and more. Recently, we got the new film following new (and some returning) characters with Descendants: The Rise of Red, which itself is getting a second movie, marking the fifth in the franchise.
- With all these different entries into each franchise, there is plenty of material for a non-stop stream on Disney+ for one to just drop into and catch what’s going on.
