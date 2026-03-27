Disney: The Exhibition Heads Down Under for Next Stop on Its World Tour
Disney: The Exhibition will be opening in Queensland, Australia this December.
The now long-running Disney: The Exhibition, formerly Disney100: The Exhibition, is making its way to another country – Australia!
What's Happening:
- The next stop on the world tour of Disney: The Exhibition is coming, and it takes the popular touring exhibit to Queensland, Australia this December.
- This follows previous stops in Philadelphia, Munich, London, Chicago, Seoul, Kansas City, Paris, and Madrid.
- Specifically, Disney: The Exhibition will find its home down under at the Mackay Entertainment & Convention Centre (MECC) in Queensland.
- The exhibition will give Australian audiences, for the very first time, a behind-the-scenes look at some beloved stories as well as one-of-a-kind artifacts and costumes from the Walt Disney Archives.
- Disney: The Exhibition – A Century of Magic will open in Queensland on December 4 and will run through May 4, 2027.
- Originally debuted as part of the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company in 2023, the exhibit assembles many artifacts of a century of iconic stories and characters, inviting guests to step into their favorite stories using innovation and immersive technology throughout numerous galleries in the 15,000-square-foot exhibit.
- In these galleries, showcasing hundreds of extraordinary objects, including many of Disney’s “Crown Jewels" and more than 250 rarely seen original artworks and artifacts, costumes and props, and other memorabilia. All on loan from the Walt Disney Archives.
- This also includes special behind-the-scenes glimpses into the creation of the most popular characters, films, shows, and attractions – from Disneyland to Walt Disney World Resort and more.
- The galleries, with moving stories, unique interactive installations, and exciting background information, will take visitors on a journey through 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, celebrating the classics from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Strange World, as well as the latest members of the Disney family – Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic.
- The exhibit also features the controversial Walt Disney "hologram," which you can see in our video below.
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