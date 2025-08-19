Disney Visa Rewards Members Can Go Back In Time with New Subscription Offer at National Geographic
A new subscription with the Disney Visa Rewards card gets a reprint of a Nat Geo classic sure to please Disney Fans.
Disney Fans might want to take advantage of a very special offer when subscribing to print issues of National Geographic, exclusive to Disney Visa Rewards members.
What’s Happening:
- Those who use their Disney Visa Rewards card to subscribe to National Geographic will also receive a special gift that is sure to please many Disney fans.
- Originally in an issue dating back to 1963, Nat Geo's "The Magic Worlds of Walt Disney" 50-page cover story is essentially a photo-essay and narrative journey through the many facets of Disney’s creative empire - animation, nature/narrative films, live-action, television, and the Disneyland experience. The article includes scores of color photographs, illustrations, and even a three‑page fold‑out map of Disneyland, with its reverse side showcasing a panoramic Rivers of America scene.
- Few publications of the era offered such extensive coverage of Walt Disney’s work. The roughly 50‑page spread captured not only the magic of his imagination but also the organizational structure, technological innovation, and global influence of his brand at that moment in time.
- Disney Visa Rewards members can use their card to subscribe and get the reprint of the story, plus new print issues of National Geographic delivered to your door monthly (an annual subscription currently includes 12 issues).
- The subscriptions also includes 12 months of digital access to subscriber exclusive content and new online stories published daily, weekly subscriber-only newsletters curated by Nat Geo staff, and complete photography and story digital archive access as far back as 1888.
- For more information, head over to the official site, here.
