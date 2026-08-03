Review: "Disney Worldbuilders" is a Celebration of Imagination

One of the joys of being a Disney fan over the past few years has been the growing collection of documentaries from Leslie Iwerks exploring different corners of The Walt Disney Company. Rather than repeating the same formula, each project has taken its own distinct approach. From the sweeping historical scope of The Imagineering Story to the cinéma vérité style of Disneyland Handcrafted, every film has offered a unique perspective while demonstrating just how many compelling stories exist within Disney.

Her latest documentary, Disney Worldbuilders, captures a snapshot of today's Walt Disney Company and examines how its creative leaders have been inspired by Disney's past while shaping its future. Through conversations with storytellers including Pete Docter, Jennifer Lee, Dave Filoni, James Cameron, Jared Bush, Jon Favreau, and Kevin Feige, the film highlights the remarkable reach of Disney's influence. Many of these creators now oversee franchises that were not originally part of Disney but became part of the company during Bob Iger's tenure as CEO. Yet regardless of the worlds they now steward, they all share formative memories of Disney inspiring their own creativity long before they ever worked for the company.

That naturally brings Bob Iger into the story. Because so many of the featured creators lead Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, or 20th Century Studios projects, the documentary frequently credits Bob for assembling this extraordinary creative roster. At times, the praise can feel a little excessive. However, as the documentary unfolds, it becomes clear why that perspective resonates with the filmmakers being interviewed. Through strategic vision and smart acquisitions, Iger brought together storytellers whose work already embodied many of Disney's core values and gave them a home where those stories could continue to flourish across film, television, streaming, and the parks. Under Leslie Iwerks' direction, that idea becomes the emotional heart of the documentary rather than simply a celebration of corporate leadership.

Running at just under an hour, Disney Worldbuilders doesn't have the time to dive deeply into the mechanics of how these creators collaborate with Imagineering to transform fictional worlds into physical experiences. Instead, it focuses on something more personal: the emotional connection these storytellers feel when audiences can literally step inside the worlds they created. Pete Docter reflects on what it means to watch guests interact with characters that once existed only in his imagination, while James Cameron discusses the profound experience of seeing visitors connect with Avatar Flight of Passage. Throughout the film, these legendary filmmakers display the same sense of wonder that their stories have inspired in audiences for decades.

An unexpected meaningful moment comes during Jon Favreau's discussion of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Disney fans watching will realize that Favreau is explaining his appreciation for the character to Leslie Iwerks, whose grandfather, Disney Legend Ub Iwerks, helped create Oswald nearly a century ago. It creates a remarkable storytelling circle: one filmmaker inspired by the work of another filmmaker's grandfather, with that conversation now inspiring a new generation of viewers. It perfectly illustrates how Disney storytelling transcends generations, with each creator building upon the work of those who came before.

Although the film occasionally leans heavily into celebrating Bob Iger's leadership, it also makes a compelling case for what his lasting legacy may ultimately be. His greatest contribution may not simply be acquiring beloved franchises, but creating an environment where storytellers from across Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and beyond can inspire one another while expanding the Disney legacy for future generations. The creative dividends from those relationships will continue to be felt for decades, both on screen and in Disney's parks.

More than anything, Disney Worldbuilders succeeds because it preserves a unique moment in Disney history. It captures the voices of the creators currently shaping the company's future while reminding viewers that every new generation of storytellers stands on the shoulders of those who inspired them. Leslie Iwerks has once again crafted a documentary that is less about Disney's attractions or intellectual property and more about the people whose imaginations continue to bring those worlds to life.

I give Disney Worldbuilders 4 out of 5 stars.

Disney Dreambuilders arrives on Disney+ on August 20.

