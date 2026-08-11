Get a Special Look at Ridley Scott's "The Dog Stars" on Disney+
Ridley Scott's new film hits theaters August 28.
The next film from 20th Century Studios is a big one as it comes from the great Ridley Scott. The Dog Stars is a post-apocalyptic story hitting theaters at the end of the month, but if you're curious, you can get a special look at the upcoming film right now.
What's Happening:
- The Dog Stars is the latest film from director Ridley Scott. It's based on a novel by Peter Heller.
- It's cast includes Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley, Jacob Elordi, Guy Pierce and Allison Janney.
- The film follows Hig (Elordi) as he investigates the possibility of more human survivors after an influenza pandemic has wiped out most of civilization.
- A new "special look" at The Dog Stars is now available on Disney+.
- The preview reveals that the film was shot in the Italian Dolomites, making the film, in Scott's words, "Tailored for the big screen."
- The Dog Stars hits theaters August 28.
More The Dog Stars News:
- The Dog Stars was first shown earlier this year at CinemaCon.
- For more about The Dog Stars check out the film's trailer that came out last month.
- Tickets are currently on sale for the film, which will be available on IMAX screens.