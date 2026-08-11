Get a Special Look at Ridley Scott's "The Dog Stars" on Disney+

Ridley Scott's new film hits theaters August 28.

The next film from 20th Century Studios is a big one as it comes from the great Ridley Scott. The Dog Stars is a post-apocalyptic story hitting theaters at the end of the month, but if you're curious, you can get a special look at the upcoming film right now.

What's Happening:

  • The Dog Stars is the latest film from director Ridley Scott. It's based on a novel by Peter Heller.
  • It's cast includes Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley, Jacob Elordi, Guy Pierce and Allison Janney.
  • The film follows Hig (Elordi) as he investigates the possibility of more human survivors after an influenza pandemic has wiped out most of civilization.
  • A new "special look" at The Dog Stars is now available on Disney+.
  • The preview reveals that the film was shot in the Italian Dolomites, making the film, in Scott's words, "Tailored for the big screen."
  • The Dog Stars hits theaters August 28.

More The Dog Stars News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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