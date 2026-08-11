Get a Special Look at Ridley Scott's "The Dog Stars" on Disney+

The next film from 20th Century Studios is a big one as it comes from the great Ridley Scott. The Dog Stars is a post-apocalyptic story hitting theaters at the end of the month, but if you're curious, you can get a special look at the upcoming film right now.

What's Happening:

The Dog Stars is the latest film from director Ridley Scott. It's based on a novel by Peter Heller.

It's cast includes Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley, Jacob Elordi, Guy Pierce and Allison Janney.

The film follows Hig (Elordi) as he investigates the possibility of more human survivors after an influenza pandemic has wiped out most of civilization.

A new "special look" at The Dog Stars is now available on Disney+.

The preview reveals that the film was shot in the Italian Dolomites, making the film, in Scott's words, "Tailored for the big screen."

The Dog Stars hits theaters August 28.

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