Tickets Now on Sale for "The Dog Stars," as a New IMAX Poster is Revealed

Tickets for 20th Century Studios' The Dog Stars are now on sale, including in IMAX and other premium large formats.

What's Happening:

Tickets have gone on sale for The Dog Stars, the new 20th Century Studios release from acclaimed director Ridley Scott (Alien, Gladiator, The Martian).

The film is based on P eter Heller’s best selling novel of the same name, and stars Jacob Elordi as Hig, a young pilot who, together with a military survivalist, Bangley (Josh Brolin), has carved out a homestead in a brutal post-apocalyptic world. When Hig receives a mysterious radio transmission, he ventures into the unknown in search of the hope and humanity he still believes exist.

Margaret Qualley, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong, and Guy Pearce also star.

The Dog Stars will be playing in premium large format theaters, including IMAX, and a new IMAX poster of the film has been released.

The Dog Stars will be doing some notable sharing of IMAX screens at many theaters though, as it's opening in the midst of both the blockbuster, IMAX-fueled success of The Odyssey and the impending IMAX release of the juggernaut that is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will be coming to IMAX theaters on August 6th, once The Odyssey's exclusive window in the format ends.

There's also a new behind-the-scenes video for The Dog Stars, focused on the main characters in the film.

The Dog Stars screenplay is by Mark L. Smith, based upon the novel by Peter Heller, and the producers are Ridley Scott, p.g.a., Michael Pruss, p.g.a., Mark L. Smith, and Cliff Roberts, p.g.a., with Lily Brooks-Dalton, Brandon Scott Smith, Peter Heller, Aidan Elliott, Raymond Kirk, Marco Valerio Pugini serving as executive producers.

The Dog Stars opens August 28.