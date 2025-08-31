Meet Dondraico Johnson: The "Zombies 4" Choreography Genius

Believe it or not, Johnson's resume only gets more impressive from there.

When Disney fans think about the magic behind their favorite musical moments, they often picture the cast in the spotlight. But behind the scenes, choreographers bring those stories to life, step by step. One of those creative forces is Dondraico Johnson, who recently helped elevate Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires to new heights with his energetic and character-driven choreography.

With a lengthy career spanning television, film, and stage, Johnson sat down with Laughing Place to share how he found his path to dance, what it’s like shaping Disney stories through movement, and what’s next for his ever-expanding career.

Johnson’s journey to choreography wasn’t the traditional route. Growing up in the South, he didn’t have access to performing arts schools. Instead, he spent his youth playing sports like football, baseball, and track. But even then, the arts were calling.

“I’ve always danced and had this desire to be anything musical, anything dramatic," Johnson recalled. “My spirit was just drawn to it. Once I started dancing and got involved, the next step was choreography. I just like to create. I like to tell stories through movement."

That philosophy has defined Johnson’s work, particularly on Disney projects. For him, every routine begins with the story.

“The whole thing is based around what the story is trying to say," he explained. “You get the script, you see what builds up to the moment, and then you stay true to what the character is putting out there. Once you understand the characters and their personalities, it just naturally comes together."

Working with young casts like those in Zombies and Descendants also means making performers feel comfortable, even if they don’t have a dance background. Johnson tailors his approach to each actor: “Some are boxers, some are swimmers, some are songwriters. I talk to them in the terminology they know. Once they have something familiar to attach it to, it becomes easier."

For Johnson, the reward is watching audiences respond. On the recent Zombies/Descendants tour, he was moved to see fans leap out of their seats to replicate the choreography.

“It touches my heart to see them do that," he said. “My nephews are 10 and 14, and they’re Zombies fanatics. I see how the younger generation consumes dance and musicals, so I always meet them where they’re at. You can’t give them something from my generation—it has to challenge them today."

And that inspiration goes both ways. “My job as a choreographer is to inspire the next generation to not be as good, but to be way better," Johnson emphasized. “That’s how I got here—studying the people before me, then putting my own interpretation on it."

Johnson isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Alongside fellow choreographer Jamal Sims (Aladdin, Step Up), he’s launching a podcast called Beyond the Eight Counts, offering behind-the-scenes stories of iconic dance moments, including the beloved Hannah Montana “Hoedown Throwdown."

He’s also developing Dance Masterminds, a show designed to spotlight choreographers who’ve shaped entertainment history. “It’s like Inside the Actor’s Studio for choreographers," he explained.

And like Kenny Ortega before him, Johnson is also stepping into directing. He recently helmed a music video for Zombies 4 actor Julian and has aspirations to expand even further. “I just love the art of storytelling. If it’s good and creative, I’m there."

As the conversation wrapped, Johnson shared words of encouragement for anyone aspiring to follow their passion, whether in dance or beyond:

“Have a good time. Have fun doing it. Once you have fun, you’ll never have regrets. Stay true to who you are. Don’t get sidetracked by everyone else’s success. If you’re having fun and being yourself, the reward is much greater at the end."

From This Is It with Michael Jackson to Disney Channel’s Zombies and beyond, Dondraico Johnson continues to craft choreography that moves not just bodies, but hearts. And if his next projects are any indication, the story of his career is only getting started.