Have a little fun as we all countdown to the December 18 release of "Avengers: Doomsday"

With less than a month to go until the highly-anticipated debut of Avengers: Doomsday, Dave & Buster's locations across the country have been transformed into "Doom & Buster's" – and we had a chance to check it out.

"DOOMHOUR" is upon Dave & Buster's, as locations across the nation have been transformed into "Doom & Buster's," serving as one of the many ways to countdown to the release of Avengers: Doomsday. As soon as we entered this Dave & Buster's in Concord, California, we were immediately greeted by Doctor Doom.

Locations now include Doomsday Zones, featuring special signage and Marvel games available for guests to play. Even the game cards have been changed for the promotion!

Among the Marvel-themed games available to play are:

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion: A fast-paced, 4-player, action beat 'em up game. Choose two Super Heroes from across the Marvel Universe, switch between their abilities mid-fight, and hold the line against waves of enemies.

Avengers: Roller Race & Battle: A 4-player head-to-head race with a villain to take down on the way. Fastest to the finish helps save the day.

Human Crane: You are the claw. Strap in, lift off, and get lowered into a sea of prizes, including brand-new inflatables.

Avengers Themed Photo Booth: Snap a photo solo or with friends and family, then take home your photo as a keepsake from your visit.

The prize redemption area notes that "Play is Mandatory" while offering some Marvel toys and plush.

An Avengers: Doomsday drink menu is also available, including libations such as:

Doomsday's Dominion: Doomsday has taken over. Submit to a powerful mix of Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, melon liqueur, pineapple, and lemon-lime soda, served with a Black Magic sidecar to pour and relinquish to chaos.

Doomsday has taken over. Submit to a powerful mix of Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, melon liqueur, pineapple, and lemon-lime soda, served with a Black Magic sidecar to pour and relinquish to chaos. Multiversal Mule: Enter the multiverse with Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, blue orange liqueur, dragon fruit, and ginger beer, finished with edible luster dust and an LED glow cube. One universe was never enough.

Enter the multiverse with Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, blue orange liqueur, dragon fruit, and ginger beer, finished with edible luster dust and an LED glow cube. One universe was never enough. Fantastic Flight: Four cocktails. Four powers. One fantastic flight. Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, orange liqueur, and premium citrus sour become four mini cocktails, each with its own super-powered flavor.

Four cocktails. Four powers. One fantastic flight. Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, orange liqueur, and premium citrus sour become four mini cocktails, each with its own super-powered flavor. Panther's Potion: Unleash the power within with a bold mix of cherry, ginger beer, and premium citrus sour, served with a blue vibranium shimmer sidecar and a silver sugar rim.

Unleash the power within with a bold mix of cherry, ginger beer, and premium citrus sour, served with a blue vibranium shimmer sidecar and a silver sugar rim. Captain Punch: A tropical punch of blue raspberry, coconut, pineapple, lemon-lime soda, and premium citrus sour, finished with a blue sugar rim, cherries, and a blue sour strip, only fit for a captain.

The Doom & Buster's promotion continues through January 31, 2027, while Avengers: Doomsday itself hits theaters on December 18, 2026.