"Doug" Creator Jim Jinkins Celebrates 35th Anniversary with Repurposed "Doug Kids" Concept Art

If Doug was 11 years old when the series began, he'd be roughly 46 now.

We may never see Doug creator Jim Jinkins' proposed sequel series Doug Kids come to fruition, but the cartoonist celebrated the show's 35th anniversary today by sharing some repurposed concept art that would have seen Doug Funnie and friends as adults with kids of their own.

What's happening:

Doug first premiered as a Nickelodeon Nicktoon on August 11, 1991. That series ended in 1994 and then it was revived as Disney's Doug with a new lead actor (Law & Order's Thomas Lyons replacing Futurama's Billy West) from 1996 through 1999.

Walt Disney Television Animation and Disney's Buena Vista Pictures Distribution also released a theatrical Doug film entitled Doug's 1st Movie in March of 1999.

In celebration of Doug's 35th anniversary, today (just a couple of weeks late) series creator Jim Jinkins shared a repurposed version of concept art made several years ago for a proposed Doug Kids sequel series that never quite made it off the ground. You can watch Jinkins talking about the potential continuation of Doug in a YouTube interview from 2023.

What they're saying:

Jim Jenkins: "It was 35 years ago, August 11th, 1991 that 'Doug Bags A Neematoad' premiered on Nicktoons. Happy belated Birthday!"

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