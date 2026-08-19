"Kiff" Takes On A Legendary Tale with New Special Coming to Disney Channel and Disney+
Sold. Didn't even have to watch the trailer twice.
The return of the hit animated series, Kiff, is drawing near it seems and we got a trailer for a new parody special that will tackle a timeless (yet somehow, incredibly recent) tale with The Oddest Sea.
What's Happening:
- Disney Television Animation has dropped a new teaser that may have caught some Kiff fans by surprise in the greatest way.
- While no release date was revealed at the time, we got a first look at what appears to be a new Kiff special - in the same vein as the previous specials, The Haunting of Miss McGravy's House and Lore of the Ring Light.
- However, this time Kiff and her crew are coming to Disney+ and Disney Channel with, The Oddest Sea.
- A clear parody of The Odyssey, the trailer (below) features gags and parodies that will have fans of both ready to watch the special whenever it drops. We also get to form an idea of what familiar Kiff characters will portray who in this new retelling before we close out hearing a sea shanty, which will likely be a new original song for the special.
- There is no premiere date for the special just yet, only the reveal that it is coming soon to Disney Channel and Disney+.
Kiff and Parody:
- This is not the first time that Kiff has tackled a familiar story in their own unique way, having previously adapted the classic Lord of the Rings into Lore of the Ring Light - which saw Kiff and her friends protect a powerful ring light from the hands of the evil influencers who wanted to get their hands on it to increase their followers. It was a perfect parody, especially given the show's target YA audience. You can find out more about the special episode from back when Lore of the Ring Light debuted.
- As part of the regular series, Kiff also took on one of the hottest dramas in pop culture today, The White Lotus, with an episode that parodied the events of the first season as Kiff (along with her family and best buddy Barry) took a trip to the resort on Cocina Island. Perhaps the most clear example in recent memory of a show going beyond its target demographic.
The Series:
- The series, from Disney Kids and Family, follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny.
- Set in the bustling mountains of Table Town, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life. Each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, also includes a new original song.
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