"Kiff" Takes On A Legendary Tale with New Special Coming to Disney Channel and Disney+

The series, from Disney Kids and Family, follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny.

Set in the bustling mountains of Table Town, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life. Each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, also includes a new original song.