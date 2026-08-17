"The Doomies" Star In the Latest Edition of Disney Channel's "How NOT To Draw"
The full series is streaming now on Disney+
A new edition of How NOT To Draw features our favorite friends from the new series, The Doomies.
What's Happening:
- A new edition of How NOT To Draw has arrived on Disney Channel, and for this one we head to the supernatural world of The Doomies.
- The lesson follows a simple tutorial of how to draw Bobby and Romy from the animated series, until (as usual) something goes terribly awry. In this particular instance, Bobby's cursed tattoo starts glowing and alerting him to evil supernatural entities nearby.
- While Romy joins to turn it into one of their social posts, we discover that its a toy hand on our animator's (Isaac Robinson Smith) desk that has come to life.
- Of course, Kim comes into help save the day... but that might not be the only possessed toy on our animator's desk.
- Check it all out in the full short below.
- In The Doomies, we follow follow Romy and Bobby, who have inadvertently opened a portal to evil in an attempt to increase views on their paranormal vlog channel, turning their tranquil coastal town into a hotspot for terrifying creatures of doom.
- The series premiered on June 22 on Disney+, produced by Academy Award-nominated studio Xilam Animation for Disney Television Animation and co-created by Andrès Fernandez, Pozla (aka Rémi Zaarour), and Henry Gifford. Fernandez directs all 22 episodes, and Xilam’s Marc du Pontavice serves as producer.
- Two new shorts based on the series have also recently debuted on Disney Channel and the Disney Channel Animation platform.
- The Doomies is streaming now on Disney+.
- How NOT to Draw is a short drawing tutorial parody series where animators bring beloved Disney characters to life, and the characters are given chaos that the animator(s) bring upon them. The series dates back to September of 2022 when it first appeared starring an animator (voiced by Kari Wahlgren) bringing Cricket Green from the hit series, Big City Greens to life in the first episode.
- Recent installments of the series include:
- Luz from The Owl House
- Angel from Lilo & Stitch: The Series
- Winnie the Pooh
- Barry from Kiff
- Gramma Alice from Big City Greens
- Dr. Lullah from StuGo
- Bill Cipher from Gravity Falls
- Scratch from The Ghost And Molly McGee
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