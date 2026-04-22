Latest "How NOT To Draw" Celebrates the Bears and the Bees with Winnie the Pooh

Disney Channel and Nat Geo team up in the latest installment.

The latest edition of How NOT to Draw arrives just in time for Earth Day and features everyone's favorite tubby little cubby all stuffed with fluff...before starting to celebrate a new National Geographic series.

What's Happening:

Perfect for Earth Day, Disney Television Animation has just shared the latest edition of How NOT to Draw, this time heading to the Hundred Acre Wood for a special tutorial.

This edition of How NOT to Draw features a tutorial with Winnie the Pooh and our animator (voiced by Jennifer Garner), and isn't nearly as chaotic as other installments, instead filling with cute Pooh-style charm.

However, like other installments, things don't go exactly as planned thanks in large part to a swarm of bees as Pooh sets off on a quest to get more of his favorite treat.

Our animator actually departs from our drawing lesson, instead showing off how bees make honey, before we get a bit more synergy than normally found in these shorts as we get an ad for National Geographic's Secret of the Bees.

Check it out in the full short below.

This short is a fun playful way to use Winnie the Pooh to remind us of the new Secrets of the Bees on National Geographic.