Latest "How NOT To Draw" Celebrates the Bears and the Bees with Winnie the Pooh
Disney Channel and Nat Geo team up in the latest installment.
The latest edition of How NOT to Draw arrives just in time for Earth Day and features everyone's favorite tubby little cubby all stuffed with fluff...before starting to celebrate a new National Geographic series.
What's Happening:
- Perfect for Earth Day, Disney Television Animation has just shared the latest edition of How NOT to Draw, this time heading to the Hundred Acre Wood for a special tutorial.
- This edition of How NOT to Draw features a tutorial with Winnie the Pooh and our animator (voiced by Jennifer Garner), and isn't nearly as chaotic as other installments, instead filling with cute Pooh-style charm.
- However, like other installments, things don't go exactly as planned thanks in large part to a swarm of bees as Pooh sets off on a quest to get more of his favorite treat.
- Our animator actually departs from our drawing lesson, instead showing off how bees make honey, before we get a bit more synergy than normally found in these shorts as we get an ad for National Geographic's Secret of the Bees.
- Check it out in the full short below.
This short is a fun playful way to use Winnie the Pooh to remind us of the new Secrets of the Bees on National Geographic.
- Hosted and narrated by BAFTA and Emmy-winning National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory, Secrets of the Bees uses groundbreaking filming technology to reveal the extraordinary world of bees.
- With the expertise of entomologist and fellow National Geographic Explorer Dr. Samuel Ramsey, the series uncovers their astonishing architecture and intelligence, unlocking their secrets and featuring never-before-filmed moments.
- National Geographic’s Secrets of the Bees will kick off their Earth Month initiative in April 2026 as part of a global storytelling moment, inviting audiences everywhere to discover, experience and celebrate the wonder of our natural world — sparking a deeper commitment to protect it.
- You can find out what we thought of the new series in our Secrets of the Bees review.
- How NOT to Draw is a short drawing tutorial parody series where animators bring beloved Disney characters to life, and the characters are given chaos that the animator(s) bring upon them. The series dates back to September of 2022 when it first appeared starring an animator (voiced by Kari Wahlgren) bringing Cricket Green from the hit series, Big City Greens to life in the first episode.
- Recent installments of the series include:
- Luz from The Owl House
- Barry from Kiff
- Gramma Alice from Big City Greens
- Dr. Lullah from StuGo
- Bill Cipher from Gravity Falls
- Polly from Amphibia
- Scratch from The Ghost And Molly McGee
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