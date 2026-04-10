Head Back to "The Owl House" for Some Magic Making in Latest "How NOT To Draw" on Disney Channel

Plus, Lizzy Caplan as our magical animator!

Fans of the original series can get at least a small taste of something new in the world of The Owl House thanks to the latest edition of How NOT To Draw on Disney Channel.

What's Happening:

The latest edition of How NOT to Draw has arrived from Disney Channel and for this new installment, we're heading back to The Boiling Isles.

That's because in this edition of the favorite short-form series, we're getting a lesson (gone wrong, as always) while sketching out Luz Noceda from the hit Disney Channel series, The Owl House.

After Luz comes to life thanks to our animator - who sounds a lot like Lizzy Caplan - our character offers to teach our artist a little bit of magic.

Of course, teaching magic to a human is something that Eda the Owl Lady knows a bit about, so she shows up too.

Luz is human herself, so she knows a thing or two about what a human is capable of, teaching our animator the four basic glyph - ice, fire, plants, and light.

Of course, to those who don't know there's no real clear way of knowing what glyph is what, and our animator accidentally triggers the wrong one, bringing a bit of chaos to her desk and knocking the power out.

Once the light returns thanks to a little help from Luz, we find a number of creatures making their way around the desk thanks to Eda and some of her magical products she's carrying in tow.

Check out the full short in the video below.

The Owl House was a hit Disney Channel series that wrapped up in April of 2023 with the last of three 44-minute specials that made up the third and final season of the show, wrapping up the story that had amassed a large number of fans.

The series as a whole followed Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm called The Boiling Isles, where she befriends a rebellious (and usually wanted) witch named Eda, as well as her sidekick King, a tiny warrior named as such since he considered himself the king of Demons. It was later in the series that we learned more about his Titan origins.

Despite not having any magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda’s apprentice at The Owl House, and ultimately finds a family in this most unlikely of settings.

How NOT to Draw is a short drawing tutorial parody series where animators bring beloved Disney characters to life, and the characters are given chaos that the animator(s) bring upon them. The series dates back to September of 2022 when it first appeared starring an animator (voiced by Kari Wahlgren) bringing Cricket Green from the hit series, Big City Greens to life in the first episode.