Angel Stars In Latest "How NOT To Draw" on Disney Channel

This should have come out a few days ago...just sayin'.

A few days later than we feel it should have, a new How NOT To Draw short has arrived featuring one of the other 625 experiments from the world of Lilo & Stitch: The Series.

What's Happening:

A new edition of the popular short form series, How NOT To Draw, has arrived to celebrate Stitch Day (6/26) though we feel it should have been released on June 24.

That's because this edition teaches us how NOT to draw Angel, Stitch's best gal pal from Lilo & Stitch: The Series, dating back to 2003.

Angel, also known as Experiment 624, is one of the most popular characters in the Lilo & Stitch franchise despite not appearing in the original 2002 film. She quickly became a fan favorite thanks to her unique powers and her relationship with Stitch.

Angel has a special musical power though, allowing her to sing a special melody that will turn rehabilitated experiments back to evil, and if she sings the melody backwards, it restores them to their good personalities.

That's why in the new How NOT To Draw, we see Angel get illustrated into a concert setting by our animator (Liamani Segura).

Unlike other installments in the short-form series, we pretty much jump right into the chaos - as we would expect from anything in the Lilo & Stitch universe - as Angel is pretty much already drawn out as she comes out of a lab setting and onto the main stage.

There, she has to get ready for her big concert, and our animator adds a crowd of adoring fans, and of course, her main squeeze, Stitch.

Check it all out in the short below.