New Song "The Very End" from Disney's "Dragon Striker" Now Available
The song sets a unique vibe for the show.
A new song has debuted from the upcoming Disney series, Dragon Striker, ahead of its debut later this month on Disney XD.
What's Happening:
- A new song from the upcoming Disney XD series, Dragon Striker, has arrived on the official Disney Music VEVO channel on YouTube.
- The new song, "The Very End", is performed by Kieran Rhodes, a piano-driven pop artist and songwriter whose music blends timeless melodies with sharp lyrical storytelling. Fans may remember him from a season 17 appearance on America's Got Talent.
- It is unclear at this time how the song plays into the new series, but excited fans anticipating the new series will easily get a taste of the action and drama that awaits them just from the song.
- Check it out below.
- The new series, blending European fantasy with Japanese animation influences, follows an underdog hero's journey brought to life through high-stakes battles, visually stunning action, and an expansive mythology.
- In a world where sports and magic combine, farm boy Key discovers his ultrapowerful natural talent and learns he could be the legendary Dragon Striker. Set at Kal Asterock, an elite school for students who possess extraordinary abilities, Key joins goalkeeper Ssyelle on a scrappy new team to challenge the school champions. As he struggles with the raging dragon inside him and Ssyelle fights to hold her team together, they learn dark secrets of the past and uncover an ancient evil.
- The series is produced by La Chouette Compagnie (Droners, Dreamland) in association with Disney Television Animation.
- All 11 episodes of the series are set to debut on June 9 on Disney XD with a marathon starting at 5:00 PM EDT/PDT, with the episodes streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
- You can find out what our own Alex Reif thought of the new series in his Dragon Striker review now.
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