Wrapped: Our Favorite Disney Channel Animated Shorts of 2025

Disney Channel fans get a number of short-form series installments throughout the year, like Chibi Tiny Tales, Disney Road Trip, How NOT to Draw, Theme Song Takeover, Broken Karaoke, and others. We even saw the arrival of a new short form series, Cartoonified! While there are many that debut each year, there are some that we continue to talk about well after they debuted. We have gone through all the different shorts that have come out from Disney TV Animation over the year, but these following entries stick out to us as the best from 2025. We know we probably left some of your favorites out, but we can't make a full list of StuGo Chibi Tiny Tales everyone, we're sorry.

Honorary Mention

I do not like crossover events. I particularly despise fan theories that tie-in one movie to a completely different movie in a different universe or from a different studio for that matter. That’s why Disney’s Chibiverse has never had a high place in my favor, as it mixes the different stories, worlds, and characters. In one of the latest Chibi Tiny Tales shorts, we get a full Chibiverse mash-up with a festive holiday flair in a merry mashup that combines Big City Greens and Phineas and Ferb. While other details in the background pay homage and reference other series from Disney Television Animation, the main plot of this short follows Cricket from Big City Greens as he takes on Doofenschmirtz from Phineas and Ferb…for some reason. While I can go on about bringing back a character from a decades old-series to take on the modern hit character (yes, I’m aware Phineas and Ferb has had a new season after so many years), let’s stick to why this short even got the honorary mention from me. Among the many characters and cameos seen in the short, we get a brief glimpse of Hailey from Hailey’s On It!

While on the surface this is just a passing moment, especially as the Doof/Cricket chaos ensues, fans of the series will surely enjoy it. Why? Because back in the latter half of 2024, Hailey’s On It! Was officially cancelled after being left on a cliffhanger season finale in May of that same year. Since then, the episode has been almost entirely wiped from existence (by official means), with no episodes dropping appearing on Disney Channel, the DisneyNOW website, On-Demand cable services, and completely erased from Disney+. So, it’s a very nice surprise to see an admission that this character once existed, and was never just a group-hallucination that we all somehow remember but there was no evidence of. Itself, sort of an “honorary mention.”

Belos vs. Helen

For the first of our top shorts, we head back to the hit series, The Owl House, bringing the big bad from that series to life - in Chibi form! Emperor Belos, who (spoiler alert!) was a human witch hunter in disguise as the most powerful sorcerer in the Boiling Isles with an ulterior motive to wipe out the entire magical world and all the magical living creatures within, is easily the most evil of all the villains in any Disney TV animated show in the last decade or so. So he does he go up against in the new comedic short from Chibi Tiny Tales? Well, someone just as magical, but not as evil as he is, and definitely far more humorous - Helen from Kiff! Again, not the biggest fan of mixing worlds and stories, it’s hard to be avoided in the world of Chibi Tiny Tales.

In this particular instance, Helen has knocked a drink out of Belos’ hands as he watches it spill to the ground. If we’re keeping true to the source show, this is likely a fun way of presenting his habit of drinking Palisman blood, which he needs to survive in the main series.

As he tries to exact revenge on Helen, he fails numerous times as she evades his efforts (albeit unintentionally). Eventually, the pair of baddies do get the chance to duke it out, but via dance battle. While diehards like myself will likely find it a bit jarring to see Belos in this comedic way doing something he never would have done on the show, most other fans will like the idea of these two going head to head with their entirely different styles of evil coming together in the cutesy Chibi format.

Where can I get a cutesy Chibi Belos figure? Asking for a friend.

Seeing Chibis I2I

2025 also marked the anniversary of the fan-favorite film, A Goofy Movie. As part of the fun, they got their own Chibi retelling of the popular story. Appropriate since the film was animated by a studio that eventually morphed into what we now know as Disney TV Animation today. The original movie follows Goofy and his son, Max, as he tries to impress a girl he has a crush on (Roxanne), as his dad tries to bond with him on a cross-country road trip that his son eventually hijacks so that he can appear on stage with the hit musician, Powerline, to woo her.

All the highlights of the film are featured in Chibi form, from the Powerline Concert to Lester’s Possum Park, and even fishing with Bigfoot. Yes it helps to know the movie since we blast through the highlights in a minute and ten seconds, but for those inexperienced with the film after 30 years they’ll still get the gist of Max’s romantic efforts to win the heart of Roxanne.

This made the list purely based on nostalgia, and seeing our favorite moments from the classic film in the fun Chibi way, including landmark shots like the one that sees Max as Powerline reaching for Roxanne in the crowd at the school assembly.

How NOT to Draw Dr. Lullah

The How NOT to Draw shorts are known for their crazy amounts of chaos and unhinged drawing lessons gone completely awry. So how can we possibly make them better? By giving a drawing tutorial of a mad scientist who brings nothing but chaos and an unhinged energy wherever she goes. That mad scientist would be Dr. Lullah from the new-for-2025 series, StuGo. If you’re not familiar with this show (make yourself familiar), we follow six over-achieving middle schoolers who get tricked by Dr. Lullah to a completely legitimate summer camp (it’s not) where they are set to learn important lessons and activities, instead finding themselves helping create doomsday devices and palling around with an island full of friendly fashion-forward mutants and big crazy monsters.

In our tutorial, Lullah’s energy is perfectly captured as she comes to life and wanders around the animator’s desk, finding a dead plant she wants to bring back to life. Fortunately, her nerds are nearby and help create a device that can do just that, causing mayhem as the plant makes its way around the desk.

Just like on the main series, the kids are left to take care of business while Lullah makes her way around the desk to find popcorn and snacks to watch the drama unfold. And like certain episodes of the main series, we’re left to wonder if this was just an exercise that brings the kids and animator to work together and problem solve.

But don’t worry, after all is said and done, we get quite the plot twist that might give Lullah exactly what she is looking for.

Witches Vs. Wizards

Theme Song Takeover is exactly what it sounds like, but with different characters from a series spinning their own stories into the show’s theme song. While NORMALLY we don’t have much crossover outside of a series - i.e. Bill Green might take over the Big City Greens theme or Libby would take over the theme song from The Ghost and Molly McGee - we got a landmark event with Theme Song Takeover this year.

Not only did we get magical witches from various shows led by Kiff’s Helen, we got the first live-action characters from a Disney Channel series involved as well - marking the first hybrid installment of the interstitial short-form series. The aforementioned Helen is joined by Luz and Amity from The Owl House, Dae from ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series, and Magica De Spell from DuckTales. Together, they invade the set and theme song from the newer sequel series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, joined by the kids from that series, Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), Roman (Alkaio Thiele), and Milo (Max Matenko).

Helen, Table Town school’s drama teacher and resident witch has rounded them up because if we’re going to have a show exclusively about people who can perform magic and spells, they need to be involved too. And spoiler, all of these animated characters come from somewhere Beyond Waverly Place….so she does have a point.

While the other characters (and their voice actors) have returned, it doesn’t take too long for Helen to make everything about her as she usually does.

By the end, the rest of the animated crew apologize for Helen since they only came to meet other magic creators, not so much take over their show giving the live-action actors an animated magical fairy pie that doesn’t quite satisfy their palate.

The landmark nature plus seeing some favorites from the past landed this on our list, and we may or may not like this version of the theme song better.

How NOT to Draw Gramma Alice

For our final entry for the year, we head back to the animator’s desk for another installment of How NOT to Draw, this time tackling Gramma Alice from Big City Greens.

We’ve already seen some characters from Big City Greens in this short form series, but now it’s Gramma’s turn. Of course, she doesn’t trust our animator and swindles him into drawing her trademark sword, allowing her to jump off the page and create havoc.

This short is full of references to the series, including a rogue can of Splish that helps Gramma launch further off the desk to be reunited with her family on a nearby Big City Greens poster that she is noticeably absent from. We also get to see what happens to a tossed drawing that didn’t quite make the trash can and the poor animated soul who might be stuck there forever now.

Adding more fun, that untrustworthy animator is none other than Chris Houghton (complete in plaid!), one of the creators of Big City Greens who also lends his voice to Alice’s grandson, Cricket. Knowing this adds another layer of humor to the short, especially when mentioning Alice’s noticeable quirks and characteristics with her biting wit fired back at the animator.

There’s also some fun animation in-jokes, as nearby storyboard sketches allow Gramma to think that she has been spied on this entire time, and a nearby Gloria bobble-head adding more fuel to Gramma’s fire, seeking out vengeance.

It’s complete chaos and on-brand, with an added layer for all the fans of the full series.