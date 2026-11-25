The second season will also join the main series in Los Angeles

Big news from the ballroom as Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro is heading to Los Angeles after being renewed for a second season.

What's Happening:

Those who tuned into Dancing With The Stars last night for its 35th season finale were also treated to a bit of news.

Earlier this year, fans of DWTS were introduced to a new spin-off competition series, Dancing With The Stars: The Next Pro, wherein 12 exceptional up-and-coming dancers moved into one house and compete in a grueling audition process, all vying for a coveted spot as a pro dancer on the main series.

During the season 35 finale - which The Next Pro winner Adele Zaikman was a part of - it was revealed that Dancing With The Stars: The Next Pro has been renewed for a second season.

According to Deadline, the second season will relocate, with production moving from Australia to Los Angeles. This was a move made to take advantage of a California Tax Credit, becoming only the second unscripted show to receive it (after Jimmy Kimmel's upcoming series, Schooled!)

It is also the first show to successfully get the credit in order to relocate to California - one of the core missions of the California Film & Television Jobs Act.

The move comes as other unscripted series are leaving the state, as American Idol has relocated to Georgia and The Masked Singer moved to New Jersey recently.

In the second season of The Next Pro, eight aspiring male dancers will compete for the chance to become a male professional on Dancing With The Stars. Superfans will also partner with the contestants as part of the competition.

Season 34 Mirrorball Champion Robert Irwin will return as host. It is not yet clear whether judges Mark Ballas and Shirley Ballas will return for season two of The Next Pro.

The first season’s winner, Adele Zaikman, joined Dancing with the Stars Season 35 as a professional partner. She and celebrity partner Conner Leavitt were eliminated on the first night of the season.

The Rest of the Finale: