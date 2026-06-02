Photos/Video: Celebrate 100 Years of the Historic El Capitan Theatre and Special Screening of "The Rocketeer"

The movie was the first one screened after Disney restored the theater in the late 80s/early 90s.

The historic El Capitan Theatre is celebrating their milestone 100th anniversary in Hollywood, California. As part of the celebration, a special screening of The Rocketeer was held at the iconic theater, which once hosted the world premiere of Orson Welles' Citizen Kane. The marquee has changed quite a bit since then, but you can see how it got in on the 100 year anniversary fun upon its digital display.

The special one-night-only event featured a screening of The Rocketeer. The classic film that originally debuted back in 1991. In the movie, we follow Cliff Secord, who discovers a top-secret jetpack that hurls this test pilot into a daring adventure of mystery, suspense and intrigue. Cliff encounters an assortment of ruthless villains, led by a Hollywood screen star who's a secret Nazi spy (Timothy Dalton). With the help of his actress girlfriend, the young pilot battles enormous odds to defeat his foes, who are anxious to use the device in an evil plan to rule the world. The dangerous mission transforms the ordinary young man into an extraordinary hero.​

Ahead of the screening of the film, a special panel featuring Director Joe Johnston, Executive Producer Larry Franco, and Production Designer Jim Bissell, all moderated by Leonard Maltin.

But why The Rocketeer for the centennial anniversary screening? While the theater originally opened in 1926, it was in 1989 when the Walt Disney Company joined forces with Pacific Theatres and launched a two-year remodel of the El Capitan Theatre. The remodel was led by renowned theatre designer Joseph J. Musil with the supervision of the National Park Service's Department of the Interior, and guidance from conservator Martin Weil and architect Ed Fields. The theatre reopened its doors to the public on June 19, 1991 for the world premiere of Walt Disney Pictures' The Rocketeer.

A special exhibit is located downstairs off the lobby of the theater, showcasing the theater's history and other props and memorabilia from The Rocketeer.

Marking 100 years of the theater, a special curtain show was also featured that also uses the iconic score from The Rocketeer, which you can see in our video below.