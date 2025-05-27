Additional "Elio" Fun Takes Over Historic El Capitan Theater With Screenings Starting Next Month
A new light and projection show will also debut with the new film.
Fans can see the upcoming film from Pixar Animation Studios a bit early at the historic El Capitan Theatre next month, and with added Elio fun throughout the film’s run at the historic movie palace.
What’s Happening:
- Pixar Animation Studios’ Elio is set to arrive in theaters everywhere on June 20th, but fans can be among the first to see the film with early access screenings at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on June 18th.
- Two special screenings will take place that day, one at 4:00 PM in 3D and one at 7:00 PM in 2D.
- Animation enthusiasts, don’t be confused - in this sense we mean 3D as in the glasses on your face throughout the screening, the studio did not put together a traditionally animated 2D version of the film.
- These advance screens precede a Fan Event screening of Elio on June 20th, that will take place at 7:00 PM on Friday, June 20th. Tickets for the event are $50.00 and include a reusable water bottle, popcorn, fountain drink, and event credential.
- A special Intergalactic Pack is also available and includes four tickets, four 84oz popcorn bags, and four 24oz fountain beverages for $125.00
- Specialty concession items will be available to ticked guests, while supplies last.
- The film will be showing at the historic theater from June 20th through July 20th. 2D showings are at 10:00 AM, 4:00 PM, 7:00 PM, and 9:55 PM.
- 3D Screenings are available daily at 1:00 PM. Tickets are $22 for adults, and $19 for children and seniors.
- Also from June 20th through July 20th, guests can experience an all new light and projection experience and take photos at a special photo op and mural wall in the theater.
- This summer, at the historic El Capitan Theatre and theaters everywhere, moviegoers will meet Elio, an 11-year-old whose biggest wish is to get abducted by aliens, as well as his Aunt Olga (voiced by Zoe Saldaña), and Glordon, Elio’s unexpected first friend who happens to be an alien. In this big-screen adventure, Elio will travel millions of miles across the universe encountering a host of out-of-this world creatures who just might help him figure out exactly where he belongs.
- The final trailer for the film also arrived today, which you can check out below, and you can get your tickets now at the official site for the El Capitan Theatre, here.
