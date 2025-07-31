TV Recap: A Sleepover, a Secret, and a Sweet Tribute in "Electric Bloom"

In the most heartfelt episode so far, Jade opens up about the loss of her grandfather, and Electric Bloom makes a pact to be there for her every October 18th.

The sixth episode of Electric Bloom is an emotional one centered around Jade. This episode of Disney Channel’s musical sitcom is still fun, while also handling a heavy topic - the loss of a grandparent. Here’s a recap.

Episode 6: “How We Found Howie" - Written by Lacey Dyer & Julia Layton

As Posey (Lumi Pollack), Jade (Carmen Sanchez), and Tulip (Ruby Marino) continue their sleepover while waiting for the Music Icon Award nominations to be announced, we learn that this is somewhat of a tradition for them. A fan asks Jade specifically if she ever cries, which leads the band to reminisce about their first sleepover.

Back in Freshman year, Jade was a huge fan of the Spill the Deetz podcast, hosted by classmate Maggie Deetz (Symera Jackson). She and her friends sat in on a live taping as Maggie humiliated another student, Ezra (Landon Gordon), live in front of the school. Recognizing the Electric Bloom girls, Maggie asked them to be guests on a future episode. Jade was excited, until Maggie told them the date - October 18th.

Posey and Tulip were confused about why Jade seemed suddenly anxious about being on her favorite show, noticing that she was fidgeting with her necklace. Hoping to get Jade to open up to them, they planned their first sleepover party.

Tulip got everyone matching pajamas with their faces on them. During truth or dare, Posey and Tulip shared secrets about themselves, only to have Jade pass when it was her turn. During the night, while Jade slept, they heard her calling out for someone named “Howie," adding “te quiero" (“I love you" in Spanish). Posey and Tulip assume Jade has a crush and decide to investigate.

Lucas (Nathaniel "Nate" Buescher) is recruited to help out. Posey, Tulip, and Lucas interrogate every Howie in the school, none of whom know Jade. When Jade walks in and finds her friends acting weird, she lingers out of sight and realizes what they’re up to.

The next time Posey and Tulip see Jade, she’s balling up a letter in anger, throwing it in the garbage can. When Jade walks away, they fish it out of the trash. The letter makes it seem like Jade has been in a secret long-distance relationship with a boy named Howie, whose phone number is written on the letter. He’s just told her that he can’t come to see her on the podcast, so she refuses to do it. They come up with a plan to get Howie there on October 18th so Jade can do the show.

On the day of the podcast, Electric Bloom sits with Maddie Deetz on the mic. Posey and Tulip announce a special surprise, calling Howie (Afsheen M. Alijani) in. To their shock, Jade stands up and starts fighting with the boy. They storm off, so Posey and Tulip rush after them.

In the hallways, they find Jade and “Howie" laughing. It turns out his real name is Amir, one of Jade’s old friends from camp. She pranked them when she realized they weren’t respecting her boundaries. But Jade also decides to come clean, telling her friends that she was worried that if she told them what was troubling her, she wouldn’t be able to stop crying.

Jade wasn’t calling for “Howie," she was saying “Awie," a nickname for her abuelo (grandfather) from when she was little. October 18th is his birthday, and this is the first one since he passed away. The necklace she keeps touching belonged to him, a way to keep him close. The girls make a pact to have a sleepover every October 18th so that Jade is never alone on this difficult day.

And in the present, the girls find their sleepover paid off as Electric Bloom gets nominated for Album of the Year! Jade kisses her necklace. “Thank you, Awie," she says.

Next Episodes: Airing Friday, August 1st at 8/7c

Episode 7 - “How to (Not) Make a Music Video" While planning Electric Bloom's first music video, Jade and Posey overlook Tulip as a potential leader of the band, causing her alter ego 'Trixie' to emerge and wreak havoc.

Episode 8 - “How We Danced the Night Away" Posey, Jade, and Tulip's pact to not let a boy come between them is tested when it comes to finding dates for the school dance.



Electric Bloom will stream on Disney+ beginning September 17th.