TV Recap: "Electric Bloom" - Posey Faces More Lucas Drama as Jade Finds Love at the Laundromat

What was Electric Bloom’s first paying gig? We unintentionally learn that story in the 9th episode of Disney Channel’s new musical sitcom, which finds one of the bandmates finding love in an unexpected place - a laundromat. Let’s recap!

Episode 9: “How It All Came Out in the Wash" - Written by Anna Suzuki

Posey (Lumi Pollack), Jade (Carmen Sanchez), and Tulip (Ruby Marino) are still backstage at their photoshoot when they get a surprise visit from Dara Reneé (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Descendants: The Rise of Red), who is doing her shoot next door. She wishes them luck at the Music Icon Awards and invites them to her afterparty before rushing back to her set. Doing another ask us anything, the fans want to know more about how Posey reacted to seeing Lucas Jasper dancing with Shelly Sharp at the dance (from Episode 8).

Flashing back to a week after the dance, Posey had been disappearing into her noise-cancelling headphones, listening to an endless rotation of heartbreak ballads. Jade and Tulip thought booking a gig might cheer Posey up, but they were getting turned down everywhere they tried. But when Posey perked up at seeing a cute dolphin plush in a claw machine, they stepped inside the Bubbles ‘n’ Bubbles laundromat to try to win a prize.

Posey lost out on the dolphin, which sank her further into her funk, but Jade noticed a banner announcing the grand reopening of the laundromat. Jade encouraged Posey to talk to the owner about playing at the grand reopening event. When a boy dropped his Edison County t-shirt, Jade picked it up and struck up a conversation with him. Dante (Van Brunelle) was a junior, an artist, and the son of the laundromat’s owner. They flirtatiously exchanged numbers. Meanwhile, Tulip had a spark of her own with the claw machine, feeling guilty for winning two dolphins when Posey couldn’t win one. And when Posey returned, it was bad news - the owner said no to booking Electric Bloom for the grand reopening.

Jade continued to flirt with Dante over text, and Tulip continued to visit the claw machine, which she named Clawd. They both made a pact not to tell Posey, but were surprised when Posey came to the music room, seeming cheerful. She had come up with a plan to quickly move past her heartbreak, which included signing up to be a tutor at school.

At school, Jade couldn't stop daydreaming about Dante, imagining them dancing together in Bubbles ‘n’ Bubbles as foam suds fell around them like snowflakes. Tulip was equally obsessed with Clawd, devising a plan to win two prizes in one drop. Dante approached their table to invite Jade to hang out on Saturday, a fun way of informing them that Electric Bloom was now booked to play at the grand reopening. Dante listened to their music and shared it with his dad, who loved it.

Posey’s plans to tutor a student to get over Lucas were derailed when her tutee ended up being none other than Lucas (Nathaniel "Nate" Buescher)! Worse, Shelly Sharp (J’Adore Elizabeth) also signed up, despite getting A’s in math, and was calling Lucas by a nickname - “Curls."

Jade was planning to tell Posey about Dante after school, but when Posey told them about having to watch Shelly flirt with Lucas in front of her, Jade backed off. Instead, Jade and Tulip only told Posey about booking the laundromat gig, which she immediately questioned since the owner told her no. “Dante talked to his dad," Jade answered, with Posey naturally wanting to know more about Dante. So Tulip piped up to save Jade, but the words that unexpectedly came out were that Dante has a crush on her. Posey applauded Tulip for telling her, making Jade feel like she couldn’t come clean now. At school, anytime Posey walked in on Jade and Dante flirting, Tulip would jump in to make it seem like Dante was into her. And Dante, being a good sport, played along.

During the next tutoring session, Posey saw Shelly touch Lucas’ shoulder. When Shelly went to get them drinks, Posey told Lucas that the shoulder touch was a sign that Shelly had a crush on him. He thought Shelly invited him to the dance as friends.

Jade’s daydreams about Dante were contrasted by Tulip’s daydreams about Clawd, who finally spoke in one (voiced by Larry Bates), introducing her to a new level where Tulip became the claw. She was snapped out of it by Jade at Bubbles ‘n’ Bubbles, who told her it’s time to perform. Posey approached the owner, Mr. Williams (John Brantley Cole), thanking him for changing his mind about letting them perform. He told her Dante was to thank. “He really likes you guys, especially Jade," Mr. Williams said. Confused, Posey turned around and saw Dante touching Jade’s shoulder the way Shelly touched Lucas’. “Dante, you dirty dog," Posey muttered to herself.

Posey channeled her anger at Dante into her performance. As the band sang “No Limits," she looked at Dante and changed her lines to “All Limits." Or during “The One," she sang that he would never be the one for either of her bandmates. And during “Unbreakable," she sang to Dante that he is “Breakable."

Jade noticed the change in Posey’s stage presence, approaching her after the performance. Posey told Jade that Dante was two-timing Tulip, so Jade came clean about trying to hide her crush to protect Posey’s feelings. Posey thanks Jade and Tulip, telling them that they’re not responsible for her emotions.

When Mr. Williams gave each band member $50 for their performance, Electric Bloom realized they could make money by performing. Dance congratulated them, inviting Jade out to dinner. Tulip also came clean to Posey about Clawd, giving her a bag with 17 dolphin plushes.

Posey was inspired to have an honest conversation with Lucas. She found him outside of school, but the conversation immediately went differently than planned. Lucas thanked her for letting him know that Shelly had a crush on him. He asked her out and she said yes. Just then, Shelly arrived for their date, and Posey had to watch the boy she liked leave with her nemesis.

In the present, Electric Bloom sums up the story with a reminder that Posey’s heartbreak over Lucas led to one of their favorite songs, “The Lies We Tell Our Hearts." The episode ends with clips from a live performance of the song.

Next Episode: TBD

Electric Bloom is taking a break for the rest of August, but more episodes are on the way. Stay tuned for more information about when the next episode will be available. In the meantime, you can listen to some of your favorite Electric Bloom songs on your favorite streaming platform.

The first 13 episodes of Electric Bloom will stream on Disney+ beginning September 17th.