TV Recap: Season Finale Part Two Brings Sofia Carson to Electric Bloom

The Disney Channel alum and Diane Warren collaborator inspires Posey, Jade, and Tulip as they learn the value of authenticity in their biggest test yet.

The season finale of Electric Bloom doesn’t just bring the band their first “sorta" big break — it also welcomes a Disney Channel alum who knows a thing or two about breakout moments. Sofia Carson, beloved by fans for her star-making turn as Evie in Descendants and celebrated for her acclaimed collaboration with legendary songwriter Diane Warren (an executive producer on the show), makes a special appearance in Episode 17. Her cameo bridges Disney’s past and present, inspiring Posey, Jade, and Tulip as they face the pressures of stardom and reminding them — and the audience — that the most powerful thing an artist can do is stay true to themselves.

Episode 17: “How We (Sorta) Got Our First Big Break: Part Two" - Written by Alex Fox & Eric Friedman & Rachel Lewis

The second half of Electric Bloom’s season finale picks up three days after Peg and Jeffers’ wedding, with the trio waiting anxiously for a call from music producer Stephanie Bradley (Lennon Parham). When the phone finally rings, it’s Lucas (Nathaniel “Nate" Buescher) asking Posey (Lumi Pollack) out on a date. But moments later, it rings again — this time it’s the call they’ve been waiting for. Stephanie summons the band to her studio at 5:00 p.m.

Their first studio session proves surreal when they discover pop star Sofia Carson waiting to greet them. She praises their flower-inspired names and offers a hug, telling them not to lose the special bond that makes them unique. Though she has to leave quickly, Sofia leaves them inspired — especially when she promises she can’t wait to hear their music.

Enter Stephanie’s newly poached assistant Blayson (Dylan Adler), formerly of The Ultimate Voice, who asks the girls to play something upbeat. They break into “Epic," and Stephanie listens intently before suggesting changes. Euro-techno, she insists, is the sound of the moment. She wants to add a manic beat, telling the girls to think it over.

While Lucas and The Vince (Luke Busey) rehearse for Lucas’s big date, the girls rally to help Posey get ready. But before she can relax, Stephanie calls again, demanding they return to the studio that same evening. Posey postpones her date with Lucas to keep the producer happy.

When Stephanie and Blayson unveil their techno remix of “Epic," the trio balks — it doesn’t feel like their song anymore. During a quick huddle, Posey wants to say yes, while Jade (Carmen Sanchez) and Tulip (Ruby Marino) hesitate. In the moment, Posey caves and tells Stephanie they love it.

But Stephanie isn’t done. She unveils a team of stylists who reinvent Electric Bloom’s image entirely: Posey becomes a skater girl, Tulip a goth girl, and Jade “the nice girl." Their new mandate: live these characters 24/7.

At school, the new identities prove disastrous. Jade’s forced perkiness irritates Mr. B. (Clayton Thomas), Tulip turns down balloon animals with deadpan goth disdain, and Posey is still ignored by Sunny (Leah Mei Gold), even though their dispositions now match. Even worse, Posey has to face Lucas that night while stuck in her skater persona.

The date ends in disaster — Posey chugs her drink, smashes things with her skateboard, and gets them kicked out. Lucas kindly suggests they try again another night “when you feel more like yourself."

Back in the studio, the girls plead with Stephanie to hear another side of them. They perform “We Go Together" at the keyboard. Stephanie shoots it down, saying it sounds like an Electric Bloom song, not a “Girly Squad" song, their new band name. If they stick to her plan, they’ll be opening for Dua Lipa.

Tensions explode. Jade storms out, unable to stomach the changes, while Stephanie unveils her backup plan: a new third member named Destiny (Eliza Pryor). Posey and Tulip are appalled. Posey stands her ground, telling Stephanie they’re done letting someone else define who they are. Tulip backs her up, insisting they reclaim their name, sound, and look. Just then Jade barges back in, ready for a fight, only to discover her friends have already rebelled on her behalf.

With Electric Bloom officially back in control of their identity, Posey gets a chance at a proper do-over with Lucas. He sets up a nighttime picnic, complete with a guitar he’s been learning to play. Strumming “The One," he invites her to sing. Posey takes the guitar and serenades him, the date ending on a perfect note, literally.

Later, during a sleepover in Tulip’s basement, the trio decides to capture their real sound on their own terms. They record an acoustic version of “We Go Together" and post it online. The response is instant — and explosive — when Sofia Carson herself reposts their video, sending their likes into overdrive.

The season closes with Electric Bloom smiling at their phones, realizing that staying true to themselves was their real big break all along.

The complete first season of Electric Bloom is now streaming on Disney+.