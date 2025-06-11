Getting to the Emotional Core of Pixar's "Elio"

As Pixar celebrates its 30th anniversary of feature films in 2025, it’s only fitting that the studio launches one of its most personal and imaginative journeys yet. Elio, the studio’s latest original feature, is a colorful space odyssey infused with humor, heart, and a powerful message of connection. During a recent Q&A following an early screening, the creative team behind Elio shared insights into how this intergalactic tale took flight.

Directed by Turning Red’s Domee Shi and Maddie Sharafian (“Burrow") , Elio tells the story of a lonely young boy who unexpectedly becomes Earth’s ambassador to the galaxy. The premise began with a simple but compelling question from the film’s original director Adrian Molina: “What if the world’s weirdest celebrity was accidentally abducted into space?"

As the story evolved with the film’s new leadership team, it transformed into something much deeper. “The more we asked why, we realized—this is a story about loneliness," Shi explained. “It’s this wacky space adventure with a theme about reaching out and connecting."

Sharafian, who is directing a feature for the first time, echoed that emotional core: “I just wanted to go to a place where I felt like I could belong. That’s what’s driving Elio. When you follow your passion, somehow, you find your people."

Casting the voice of Elio was no small feat, but the team quickly discovered rising star Yonas Kibreab. Though initially unsure, as he was younger than they imagined, his energy won them over. “He’s so amazing," the filmmakers gushed. “He could actually be the ambassador to Earth."

Kibreab, who recorded his first audition in a closet, reflected on the long journey. “I think I was 11 when I started. Now I’m almost 15!" he laughed. In one touching moment, the directors recalled how he left the room to prepare for an emotional scene: “You came back ready to cry, and you nailed it. I’d never seen that before."

Zoe Saldaña lends her voice to Elio’s Aunt Olga, a deeply layered character who’s both loving and unsure. Drawing from her own experiences as a mother, Saldaña brought nuance and vulnerability. “You don’t have to understand your kids. You just have to love them," she said. “And sometimes you just have to do it all wrong before you realize that." Her authenticity resonated with the filmmakers. “You weren’t afraid to share your own triumphs and insecurities," Shi said. “You helped us shape Olga into a real person."

Composer Rob Simonsen, known for (500) Days of Summer and The Whale, blended simple piano melodies with ethereal sci-fi textures to craft Elio’s unique sonic landscape. While this is Simonsen’s first animated feature, he adapted to the format and its long gestation period. Speaking on his vision for the soundtrack, he discussed his inspiration. “There’s a river of familiarity through all these twists and turns," he explained, “but the heart of it is a signal going out… and something coming back."

The film’s vibrant universe is the brainchild of production designer Harley Jessup (Ratatouille, Coco), who was tasked with imagining a version of space that audiences—and Elio—would never want to leave. “We didn’t want to repeat what we’d done before," said the team. “These aliens are all so different—no copy-paste movement here!"

As the session wrapped, Shi summed up the film’s message: “We’re all looking up at the same sky. No matter where you are on Earth, that’s a shared experience. In a world that feels increasingly divided, Elio is about hope and connection."

Or, as young Yonas Kibreab put it: “Just be yourself. Never change who you are."

Elio will be released in theaters on June 20th, 2025.