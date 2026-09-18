Eric Schrier Steps Down From Disney Executive Role to Launch Producing Deal

The longtime FX and Disney executive will transition to a new producing partnership with Disney Entertainment Television after 26 years with the company.

After more than two decades helping shape some of television’s most notable series and expanding Disney’s international streaming strategy, Eric Schrier is stepping away from his executive role at The Walt Disney Company. However, the longtime Disney and FX executive is not leaving the company entirely.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, Schrier is departing his position as President of Direct-to-Consumer International Originals, Strategic Programming, and Emerging Media and will transition into a new producing partnership with Disney Entertainment Television. The move will allow Schrier to return to a more creatively focused role while continuing to work with Disney across multiple areas of the company.

Disney Entertainment Television Chairman Debra O’Connell announced Schrier’s transition in an internal memo following a broader leadership restructuring at Disney Entertainment. O’Connell said Schrier expressed a desire to return to his creative roots after 26 years with the company.

“As Eric and I have been talking about the future, he shared with me his desire to return to his creative roots,” O’Connell wrote. “After an extraordinary 26 years at Disney, including as one of the early architects of FX, Eric has decided this is the right moment to pursue that next chapter. I’m so pleased that we’ll continue working together through a new producing partnership with DET.”

Details of Schrier’s producing arrangement are still being finalized, but he is expected to work across several Disney Entertainment Television divisions. That could include FX and FX Productions, areas where Schrier spent much of his career, as well as Hulu and Disney+ and 20th Television.

Schrier's career at FX began in late 2000, when he joined the network as an assistant to then-President of Entertainment Kevin Reilly. He quickly moved through the ranks, eventually becoming Entertainment President. During his years at FX, Schrier was closely involved with acclaimed and influential series including The Shield, Sons of Anarchy, The Americans, Atlanta, and The Bear.

He also helped establish FX Productions alongside FX Chairman John Landgraf, contributing to a production model that expanded the network’s ability to develop and produce original programming.

In 2022, Schrier moved from FX to become President of Disney Television Studios. During his time in that position, he oversaw the combined 20th Television and ABC Signature operations and was involved in Disney’s television production strategy during a period of significant organizational change.

His responsibilities expanded again following Disney’s March restructuring, when he moved to Direct-to-Consumer under then-DTC leadership. As President of DTC International Originals, Strategic Programming, and Emerging Media, Schrier took on a central role in expanding Disney+’s international originals infrastructure and programming slate.

Over the past two years, Schrier helped expand Disney+’s international content lineup to 65 shows across 16 international markets. He also appointed new EMEA and LATAM leadership and country managers as Disney+ continued developing local originals around the world.

Projects associated with his Disney Television Studios tenure included international originals such as Rivals, Alice and Steve, Perfect Crown, and the upcoming The Remarried Empress.

Schrier was also involved in major Disney television deals, including the four-season renewal of Fox's animated lineup consisting of The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, and American Dad!, the latter returning to Fox after an 11-year run on TBS.

His time in the executive ranks, however, increasingly moved him away from the creative work that had defined much of his career at FX. The international role also required significant travel, with Schrier reportedly spending one to two weeks away from his young family each month.

The combination of extensive administrative responsibilities, frequent travel, and a desire to return to working directly with writers, directors, and talent contributed to his decision to move into producing.

Schrier’s new role will allow him to maintain a relationship with Disney while pursuing projects from a more creative and entrepreneurial position. His producing arrangement is expected to span multiple areas of Disney Entertainment Television rather than being limited to a single division.

The transition follows other leadership changes across Disney Entertainment. Adam Smith has been elevated to Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer for Disney Entertainment, while Joe Earley has moved to Disney Entertainment Television as President, Disney Entertainment Television Franchise and Content Strategy.

In her memo, O’Connell said Earley will oversee strategic development of Disney’s franchises, as well as DET production, labor relations, creative talent development and inclusion, and international content.

Schrier’s move also comes shortly after the departure of another longtime FX executive, Chuck Saftler, who announced his exit from Disney in August.

Looking ahead, Schrier is expected to share more details about his producing company and upcoming projects in the future. While his 26-year run as a Disney executive is coming to an end, his new producing partnership will keep him connected to the company and its television operations.

For Schrier, the transition represents a return to the creative side of the business that defined his early career at FX, while allowing Disney to continue working with an executive who has spent more than two decades helping develop its television and streaming operations.

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