ESPN's New "30 For 30" Documentary Follows "14 Days in Gainsville"

ESPN's 30 for 30 series continues to produce some of the best sports documentary projects out there. The newest edition of the series is set to tackle a major moment in college sports, while also taking a look at a tragic event that happened at the same time.

What's Happening:

ESPN Films has announced 14 Days in Gainesville as the next installment of the 30 for 30 series.

The documentary film will chronicle the return of former Heisman Trophy winner Steve Spurrier to his former college, taking over as head coach of the football team.

Tragically, however, this positive development would be followed by the murders of five students, which took place just days before the beginning of the first season under Spurrier.

The documentary will also cover the aftermath of the murders, in which the University of Florida community came together, with perspectives from many of those who were there, including Spurrier himself.

Gainesville Murders:

Between August 24 and 27, 1990, five people were murdered in the course of three different break-ins.

Four of the victims were University of Florida students. One attended Santa Fe College.

Similarities were found between the murders and similar killings in Shreveport, Louisiana.

A tip led investigators to a man named Danny Rolling , who ultimately pleaded guilty.

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