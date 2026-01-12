ESPN Reveals Collab With A$AP Rocky, Elevating College Football Playoff Coverage
The new spots feature music from his new album.
ESPN has announced a new collaboration with A$AP Rocky, leveling-up their coverage during the College Football Playoffs Finals & National Championship featuring new tracks off the upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN is taking their College Football Playoff coverage to a whole new level through a collaboration with A$AP Rocky, the multi-hyphenated artist, entrepreneur, actor and fashion icon.
- Two tracks from his forthcoming fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, are featured across ESPN’s College Football Playoff spots leading into the CFP Semifinals and National Championship.
- The unreleased track “Helicopter” will serve as the official music for ESPN’s College Football Playoff National Championship game spot and has debuted across ESPN networks today, marking the first opportunity for fans to hear the new song.
- Another song from Don’t Be Dumb that has already ran across ESPN platforms was the promotional spot for the CFP Semifinals featuring the track “Punk Rocky.” That spot originally launched back on January 3rd.
- The 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 19.
- ESPN will once again deploy its signature MegaCast presentation, providing a number of ways to watch the pinnacle of the sport. This year’s title game is slated for Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, closing out ESPN’s regular season and postseason coverage.
Get To Know Him A$AP:
- A$AP Rocky rose to fame back in 2011 with the viral mixtape, Live.Love.A$AP, which was praised for its atmospheric production and Southern-rap influences mixed with New York Swagger.
- His debut album, Long.Live.A$AP, arrived in 2013, landing at number 1 on the Billboard 200. It was followed by At.Long.Last.A$AP in 2015, and Testing in 2018.
- Some of his more popular hits include “Peso,” “Fkin’ Problems,” “Praise the Lord (Da Shine),” “L$D,” and “Everyday.”
- A$AP Rocky is known not just for hit records, but for shaping modern hip-hop aesthetics, influencing how music, fashion, and visual culture intersect.
